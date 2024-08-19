Man arrested after woman dies in Manchester triple stabbing

Forensic officers near a property in Gorton, Manchester, a woman died and two others were seriously injured in a stabbing incident. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally wounded in a triple stabbing in Manchester, England.

The woman (43) died at the scene and a girl (17) and man (64) are in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Greater Manchester police said a man (22) had been arrested and the “early indications” were he was known to the victims. Police said the stabbing in the Gorton area of east Manchester was being treated as an isolated incident.

Armed officers were among those sent to an address on Barnard Road at about 11.20pm on Sunday.

Three forensic tents were in place on Monday morning – one outside a property, another in the front garden, and a third in the road.

Det Supt Toby Facey said: “We understand that the local community and further afield across Greater Manchester will be rightly shocked and concerned after waking up and hearing this tragic news this morning. Our thoughts remain with those affected and their loved ones at this difficult time. We are doing all we can to support them.

“Within minutes of the call being made, our officers were at the scene and an arrest had been made. An investigation has been launched and we are in the very early stages of our enquiries.” – Guardian