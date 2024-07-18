‘We have reached out a hand to our European friends’: Keir Starmer thaws the UK’s European relationships

Britain will no longer “turn inward” and is ready to “step forward and lead”. its new Labour prime minister Keir Starmer promised to other European leaders on Thursday at a summit hosted by the UK at the birthplace of Winston Churchill.

All day glorious sunshine had bathed Blenheim Palace, a sumptuous 18th century estate in Oxfordshire that was the venue for the European Political Community (EPC) gathering, as Starmer also basked in the warm glow of the UK’s improving ties with other European leaders.

The prime minister had promised to repair Britain’s relationships with its neighbours that were strained in the years after Brexit. At Blenheim his new Labour government went on a charm offensive.

His diplomatic love bombs included congratulating Ursula von der Leyen on her election for a second term as president of the European Commission, as well as a private dinner with France’s president Emmanuel Macron, who had helped to set up the EPC in 2022 as a regional talking shop outside the structures of the European Union.

“It shows how we are going to do business on the world stage,” said Starmer, after touting the UK’s newfound spirit of co-operation with countries such as Slovenia and Slovakia, with which it struck deals to tackle organised crime gangs. “We’re [also] increasing the UK presence at Europol in The Hague to play our full part in the European Migrant Smuggling Centre.”

He also announced that the 45 leaders of European nations at the summit had agreed an £84 million fund for humanitarian projects in Africa and the Middle East to tackle the causes of migration – a drop in the ocean but a torrent compared to the desert of co-operation between European countries and Britain that was the norm under the Tories. “We have reached out a hand to our European friends,” said Starmer.

But as always with any gathering of European leaders it was not all plain sailing. There was tension in the room of leaders when Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy took a swipe at Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban for suggesting that Ukraine, invaded by Russia in 2022, should be pushed into peace talks with its would-be conqueror. “If someone in Europe tries to resolve issues behind our backs, or even at the expense of someone else...then why should we consider such a person,” said Zelenskiy.

Starmer said the leaders had agreed a plan to help Ukraine with its energy needs through the winter. There was also consensus on how to tackle the shipping companies that smuggle to help Russia to evade western sanctions.

The prime minister was assisted in his efforts by senior cabinet members including deputy prime minister Angela Rayner. However, much of the ground work at Blenheim was carried out by two more junior ministers: Nick Thomas-Symonds, the minister for the constitution and European Union relations; and Stephen Doughty, a minister of state at the foreign office.

“My role is about resetting the UK’s relationship with the EU,” said Thomas-Symonds. “We want more structured co-operation.” He indicated that a big priority for the new Labour government is to pursue closer trade ties with EU nations. “I really do think there is a shared interest in easing trade.”

Privately, foreign officials who had helped to organise the summit were delighted with how it had turned out, especially the reception Starmer received from other leaders for his overtures. “We also came in just under budget,” one said.

As the leaders were driven out of Blenheim Palace in fleets of black cars in the early evening, the warmth of the day’s sunshine remained in the air. Starmer will hope the warmth also persists in his relationships across Europe as he seeks to rebuild his nation’s place on the international stage.