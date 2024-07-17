UK’s new Labour government sets out its legislative agenda with up to 40 Bills promised in king’s speech

A member of the House of Lords holds a programme for the State Opening of Parliament as she waits for the start of the King's Speech. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images

Prime minister Keir Starmer’s new Labour government in Britain has set out an ambitious legislative agenda, promising up to 40 separate new Bills including measures to boost the economy, ban smoking and bring in a new football regulator with sweeping powers to regulate clubs.

The legislative programme was set out this morning in a speech delivered to the House of Lords in Westminster by King Charles.

“Rebuilding our country will not happen overnight,” said Mr Starmer, introducing the King’s speech. “Our plan starts, as it must, with the economy.”

The UK government has promised to bring in a Budget Responsibility Bill delivering a so-called “fiscal lock” which would ban the government from introducing significant tax and spending changes unless they have been independently assessed by the UK’s Office for Budgetary Responsibility.

There are also measures promised to reform Britain’s planning system and simplify rules for the development of critical infrastructure. Britain will also establish a new £7.3 billion National Wealth Fund to spur investment in its economy.

[ Troubles Legacy Act: Repeal commitment from Labour in King's speechOpens in new window ]

The new government will also nationalise Britain’s railways and give more powers to local communities over the bus services in their areas.

There will also be a ban on zero-hours contracts as part of a bill to strengthen workers rights.

The government said it will not revise the HS2 high-speed rail link to Manchester, which was scrapped last year by former prime minister Rishi Sunak. But it promised to repurpose legislation to improve east-west regional rail links, especially in the north of England.

There will also be a ban on so-called “no-fault evictions” as part of a strengthening of renters rights. Landlords will also be prevented from “unreasonably” banning tenants from having pets.

The new Independent Football Regulator the government says it will introduce will have powers to prevent clubs from changing the colours of their home shirts or changing club badges, unless supporters approve. It will also be able to prevent big clubs from joining breakaway leagues such as the proposed European Super League.

The King’s speech was delivered from 11.30am amid traditional pomp and fanfare in Westminster, including the mock “kidnapping” of one of the government whips by Buckingham Palace.