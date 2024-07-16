First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething resigns after months of turbulence

Vaughan Gething has resigned as First Minister of Wales after months of turbulence in the Senedd.

His resignation comes after four Welsh ministers stepped down from their posts in an apparently calculated move to force his hand.

Gething (50), the first Black leader of a European country, refused to resign in June despite losing a vote of no confidence.

The Senedd vote was called by the Conservatives over £200,000 of donations made to Gething’s leadership campaign by a company owned by a man previously convicted of environmental offences.

The First Minister has also come under pressure over the sacking of Hannah Blythyn from her role as the minister for social partnership, alleging that she was the leak of text messages that appeared to show he had advocated deleting messages during the Covid pandemic – that could later be revealed under the freedom of information act.

Before Gething’s resignation, he faced another potentially damaging vote in the Senedd on Wednesday after the Welsh Conservatives tabled a motion to try to compel him to publish the evidence he used to sack Blythyn. —Guardian