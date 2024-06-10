Tory party to launch election manifesto as it hopes to revive campaign by dangling promise of tax cuts

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak will reveal the Conservative party's full list of election promises on Tuesday with a pledge to let UK workers 'keep more of their own money'. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC via Getty Images

The Conservative Party will attempt to get its floundering general election campaign back on track on Tuesday with the launch of its manifesto and the promise of future tax cuts.

Britain’s prime minister Rishi Sunak will reveal its full list of election promises shortly before noon in Northamptonshire, with a pledge to let UK workers “keep more of their own money”.

“We believe that it is morally right that those who can work do work, and that hard work is rewarded,” Mr Sunak will say.

“We Conservatives have a plan to give you financial security. We will enable working people to keep more of the money you earn because you have earned it and have the right to choose what to spend it on.”

The prime minister is hoping a suggestion of future tax cuts will help him to move on from a disastrous five days on the campaign trail, throughout which he was pilloried for leaving D-Day commemorations in France early to return to London, where he did a broadcast interview.

His allies were forced to deny rumours that he considered quitting as party leader at the height of the furore over the weekend.

The Tory manifesto to be launched for the July 4th election will also include previously-announced measures such as a promise to shelter the state pension from income tax; allowing better-paid workers to claim more child benefit; and a pledge that income tax, national insurance and VAT will not rise during the next term of government.

The Tories have also said they plan to cut national insurance when Britain’s national finances allow.

[ Close ally dismisses speculation Sunak could quit before polling day ]

However, the Labour Party has already carried out a pre-emptive attack on the Tory manifesto, describing it in advance as the “the most expensive panic attack in history”. Speaking to reporters in central London on Monday, Labour’s shadow paymaster general, Jonathan Ashworth, insisted the “money is not there” to fund the election promises being made by the Tories.

Mr Ashworth said that if, as expected, the Tories promise to fund their plans with £12 billion of welfare cuts, it would be a “flagrant lie” as the cash had already been committed elsewhere. Labour will launch its own manifesto on Thursday.

The Liberal Democrats party outlined its election manifesto on Monday in Islington, North London. It included a promise to bring Britain back into the European Union’s single market. Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, alluded to a “long-term” aspiration to return Britain as an EU member.

“But we aren’t going to pretend that it is going to be easy,” he said. The Lib Dem manifesto also included a promise to spend £9 billion to fix Britain’s stuttering National Health Service and social care system.

Elsewhere, the Scottish Conservatives’ leader Douglas Ross announced his intention to step down as party leader days after he was criticised for being parachuted in to run as an MP in a constituency that was supposed to be contested by another Tory candidate, who became ill. Mr Ross said on Monday he was stepping down as leader, and would also step down form Scotland’s devolved parliament if he wins the Westminster seat.