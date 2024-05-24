British nurse Lucy Letby loses appeal over conviction for murder of seven babies

Lucy Letby: was convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more during her shifts on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital over a year in 2015 and 2016. Photograph: Chesire Constabulary/PA

British nurse Lucy Letby on Friday lost her attempt to overturn her conviction for murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others.

Letby (34), was found guilty last year of killing five baby boys and two baby girls at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester hospital in northern England.

At a hearing in April, Letby put forward four grounds of appeal involving submissions that the trial judge had wrongly refused applications she had made during the trial.

In a very brief hearing on Friday, the Court of Appeal said her appeal had failed.

Judge Victoria Sharp, announcing the court’s decision, said that “we have decided to refuse leave to appeal on all grounds”.

The judge added that a full written ruling will be delivered at a later date.

No further details can be given for legal reasons.

Letby is due to face a retrial on one count of attempted murder at Manchester Crown Court next month.

