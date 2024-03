UK police investigate Frank Hester comments about Diane Abbott

Screen grab of Frank Hester OBE speaking at a Commonwealth Business Forum event in Kigali, Rwanda in 1922. Photograph: PA

Police in the UK are investigating alleged racist comments made by Tory party donor Frank Hester about Diane Abbott at a meeting in 2019.

The West Yorkshire Police force said it was working to establish whether a crime had been committed after the businessman allegedly said that Ms Abbott, Britain’s longest-serving Black MP, made him “want to hate all Black women” and that she “should be shot”.

The investigation was passed over from the London Metropolitan Police as the meeting took place in Horsforth, Leeds.

A spokesperson said officers were now “working to establish the facts and to ultimately ascertain whether a crime has been committed”.

They added that the Metropolitan Police had been contacted on March 11th about a report in The Guardian, and that this was the first time the comments had been brought to the attention of police.

Diane Abbott has said “no Conservative has apologised” to her after the emergence of Frank Hester's remarks. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The force said: “We recognise the strong reaction to these allegations and appreciate everyone who has contacted us since the article was published.

“As we continue our inquiry, we are keen to hear from anyone who could directly assist our investigation.”

Mr Hester has apologised for making “rude” comments about Ms Abbott, but claimed they had “nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised for his handling of the fallout from the emergence of Mr Hester’s alleged comments.

Mr Sunak eventually condemned the remarks as “racist”, but only after bussiness ecretary Kemi Badenoch broke ranks with Downing Street to call them out as such.

Mr Sunak has resisted previous calls to pay back Mr Hester’s money and argued that the healthcare tech entrepreneur’s “remorse should be accepted”.

Reports emerged last week that Mr Hester may have offered £5 million more, which has not yet been published by the electoral commission.

Ms Abbott has said “no Conservative has apologised” to her after the emergence of the remarks.

The veteran MP told Channel 4 News: “They keep saying that the Hester guy, he’s apologised. He’s not apologised. He’s apologised for being rude, whereas in fact he was racist, and he’s not apologised for that.

“In fact, he was inciting violence. He’s not apologised for that.” – PA