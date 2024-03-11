‘I want my country back’: Lee Anderson stuns Rishi Sunak with move to Farage-linked Reform UK

Leader of Reform UK party Richard Tice and former Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson at a press conference to announce Anderson's move to Reform UK. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

Prime minister Rishi Sunak’s struggle to hold on to the Tories’ electoral “red wall” of working class northern England seats has been dealt a huge blow, with the defection of MP and former Tory Conservative Party’s deputy chairman Lee Anderson to the Reform UK party cofounded by Nigel Farage.

Mr Anderson, who was suspended by Mr Sunak last month for refusing to apologise for linking London mayor Sadiq Khan to Islamists, said he was jumping ship to Reform because he “has to be with the party that puts the country first”.

Mr Anderson, a former miner-turned-standard bearer of the Tory right wing, was first elected as the party’s MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire in 2019 in the “get Brexit done” electoral triumph of former prime minister, Boris Johnson, who knitted together a coalition of traditional Conservatives and working class voters.

Mr Anderson had a majority of less than 6,000 votes and, on the basis of recent byelection turnarounds by Labour of far bigger majorities elsewhere, would have been extremely vulnerable in the general election expected in the second half of this year.

His defection, while not entirely unexpected given his recent public flirtations with Reform, will heap further pressure on to Mr Sunak from his party’s restive right-wing factions, some of whom would like to see him replaced as leader.

Mr Anderson’s deviations from Mr Sunak, of whom he was previously a close backer, began in January when he refused to back the prime minister’s setpiece Rwanda deportation legislation. He also appeared at rallies fronted by former prime minister, Liz Truss, calling for the Tories to tack harder to the right. His suspension over his comments that Mr Khan was under the “control” of Islamists in London appears to have finally severed his five-year connection to the Tories.

“Parliament doesn’t understand what the British people want. I want my country back,” said Mr Anderson this morning upon his defection.

In January, however, when he was asked if he would consider defecting to the Tories, he said “Reform is not the answer; It leaves the door open for [Labour leader] Sir Keir Starmer to get into Number 10 and undo all the hard work we’ve done so far.”

Reform UK is riding in the mid-teens in some polls and is expected to take votes off the Tories and, to a lesser extent, Labour in the election. Political analysts have suggested its rise could all but guarantee a Labour victory in the election by splitting the right-wing vote, especially if Mr Farage chooses to join campaigning.