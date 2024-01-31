Family tribute after Galway woman killed in London bus crash

Catherine Finnegan: died after being struck by a bus at Victoria Bus Station in London.

Family members of a woman killed in a central London bus crash have paid tribute to their “beloved daughter, sister, partner”.

Catherine Finnegan, known as Kathleen, died after she was hit by a bus at Victoria Bus Station on Monday morning.

Ms Finnegan (56), from Co Galway, died at the scene despite efforts of land and air ambulance crews.

Her family paid tribute via the Metropolitan Police, and said: “Our beloved daughter, sister, partner, most adored auntie and treasured friend Catherine Finnegan, known as Kathleen, lost her life on January 29th.

“She will be remembered as a very unique lady who had the fast Irish wit and who made her family and friends so very proud of her bright, clever personality.

“She was a whirlwind in any room and lit up this world with her energy, enthusiasm for life and joy. She will be forever in our hearts.”

Officers were called to a collision between a bus and a pedestrian at 8.59am. Reports suggested a Number 13 double-decker bus crashed into a shelter at the busy transport hub. The female bus driver, in her 40s, was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

Victoria bus station was closed late last year for works designed to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility for partially sighted passengers.

Problems highlighted included an “unconventional” layout of pedestrian crossings, use of markings and a lack of tactile paving, as well as one crossing that directed pedestrians into a bus stop. - PA