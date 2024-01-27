Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby, fined for possession of drugs

Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson pleaded guilty to all four charges and was fined a total of £1,345 (€1,573). Photograph: Anthony Harvey

The Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson has been fined for possession of drugs, including crack cocaine, after being found with that and other substances on St Stephen’s Day.

Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby in the programme – the hell-raising brother who resorts to drug use – was reportedly said by his lawyer to sometimes slip into character to please fans who recognise him.

The 48-year-old appeared at Highbury Corner magistrates court on Thursday, accused of possessing class A crack cocaine, as well as class B amphetamines and two class C prescription substances. He pleaded guilty to all four charges and was fined a total of £1,345 (€1,573).

According to a report, Anderson spoke only to enter his pleas and to confirm his identity and address in northwest London.

The prosecutor Kevin Kendridge alleged that Anderson had been caught with the substances on St Stephen’s Day. The Daily Mail reported that police were called to a pub near his home by the manager, who had been told crack cocaine fumes were coming from the disabled toilet after Anderson had left it.

The paper reported that police had found Anderson with a young man and a 17-month-old baby. They took him to a police station, where they found crack cocaine and a wrap of brown powder found to be amphetamines, plus diazepam and pregabalin.

In mitigation, Anderson’s lawyer reportedly told the court: “You will recognise the defendant from a very intense part that he has played in a recent television programme. He is often recognised and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character.

“He was recognised that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people. And because of the lifestyle he leads people often give him inducements.”

His lawyer said Anderson had not been smoking crack cocaine, but added: “He has found himself in an unfortunate position and should have had the strength to say no.” – Guardian