Britain’s King Charles to be hospitalised for prostate treatment

Buckingham Palace said King Charles’s condition was benign and he would be having a corrective procedure. Photograph: Mrs S Wood/DNEAT/PA Wire

Britain’s King Charles is to be treated in hospital next week for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The palace said Charles’s condition was benign and he would be having a corrective procedure. His engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.

The news came just an hour-and-a-half after Kensington Palace announced that Princess Kate was recovering in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, and would be recuperating and away from official duties for up to three months.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“His majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

It is understood Charles was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice.

The 75-year-old monarch acceded to the throne just 16 months ago after spending 70 years as the heir, and was crowned last May in London’s Westminster Abbey.

Britain's princess of Wales, Kate. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Earlier, Kensington Palace announced that Kate is being treated in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery.

Kate (42) was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure. The future queen is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.

The princess is likely to spend between two and three months recuperating and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice, Kensington Palace said.

Kate’s husband, Prince William, will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital and during the immediate period following her return home.

Kensington Palace refused to confirm what Kate was being treated for but confirmed the condition was non-cancerous.

The princess marked her birthday just over a week ago, with the monarchy’s official social media accounts sharing a new behind-the-scenes photo of the princess at the King’s coronation. – PA