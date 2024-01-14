Five migrants die trying to cross English Channel

Ministers in the UK have been informed that the migrants died in an attempt to launch from French waters. Photograph: EPA

Five migrants trying to cross the English Channel to Britain died in French waters in the early hours of Sunday, French local authorities said.

The small boat overturned as it attempted to launch from a beach in Wimereux, south of Calais, an official told Reuters, adding that one person in critical condition had been taken to hospital in Boulogne, northern France.

Dozens were pulled from the cold water but the overnight rescue effort was complicated as the waters were too shallow for the French navy’s boats that came to help, the local prefecture said in a statement.

Sea temperature was about 9 degrees, it said.

READ MORE

Those dead are believed to be Iraqi and Syrian, local newspaper La Voix du Nord said.

Speaking on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, British foreign secretary David Cameron said: “It’s heartbreaking when these things happen, and the loss of life that takes place.

“And you can only think about what an appalling end it would be, and the cold waters of the Channel in the middle of the night. It breaks my heart to hear about it.

“But it just shows we’ve got to stop the boats, we’ve got to stop this illegal trade in human beings.”

UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who described the incident as a “tragic loss of life”, told Kuenssberg he does not support radical action like the Rwanda plan as argued by Mr Cameron.

He said: “I think he is wrong about that.

“I absolutely agree that we need to stop these Channel crossings.

“They are dangerous, we have lost control of our borders, and we need to do something to stop the boats.

“Now I think the starting place for that is to go after the criminal gangs that are running this vile trade.”

The Refugee Council called for “decisive action” to stop Channel crossings following the “terrible loss of life”.

Chief executive Enver Solomon said: “The sad reality is that this is not the first time we are waking up to such devastating news.

“With no meaningful commitment from the government to expand safe routes for refugees, it’s only a matter of time before tragedy strikes again.

“This must act as a wake-up call to take decisive action and reduce dangerous Channel crossings by providing safe routes for those fleeing war-torn countries or repressive regimes.

“Rather than pushing ahead with unlawful and costly policies such as the Rwanda plan, the government must put in place safe routes and seek to treat refugees and people seeking asylum with compassion and fairness in line with our country’s values.”

The UK coastguard could not comment because the incident took place in French territorial waters. – PA