Protesters removed from UK Covid-19 inquiry as Boris Johnson says ‘sorry’ to Covid victims

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry shows Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the inquiry on December 6th. Photograph: UK Covid-19 Inquiry/AFP via Getty Images

Four people have been removed from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry as Boris Johnson began his evidence with an apology to victims of the pandemic.

Ushers at the inquiry removed multiple people from the hearing room after Baroness Heather Hallett was forced to intervene.

It came as the former prime minister offered an apology to victims and their families, as he began two days of evidence in front of the inquiry.

“Can I just say how glad I am to be at this inquiry and how sorry I am for the pain and the loss and the suffering of the Covid victims,” Mr Johnson said.

The four women who were removed afterwards told reporters that they stood to hold up signs that read: “The Dead can’t hear your apologies.”

Speaking outside Dorland House in west London, Kathryn Butcher (59), who lost her sister-in-law in the pandemic, said: “We didn’t want his apology. When he tried to apologise we stood up. We didn’t block anybody. We were told to sit down. We didn’t sit down straight away. One of us stayed standing, so the rest of us came out in solidarity.”

Protesters hold placards duing a gathering outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry building in west London on December 6th as Britain's former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence regarding his management of the pandemic. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP

Before Mr Johnson’s evidence began, Lady Hallett complained about the briefings to the press, saying that leaks of the witness statement undermined the process.

She said: “I’d like to express my concern about reports in the press over the last few days of the contents of Mr Johnson’s witness statement to the inquiry and what his evidence will be.

“Until a witness is called and appears at a hearing, or the inquiry publishes the witness’s statement, it’s meant to be confidential between the witness, the inquiry and the core participants.

“And I wish to remind all those involved in the inquiry process that they must maintain this confidentiality so as to allow the sharing of materials prior to hearings between those most involved in the inquiry process.

“Failing to respect confidentiality undermines the inquiry’s ability to do its job fairly, effectively and independently.”

Mr Johnson will on Wednesday face the first of two days of questioning over his handling of the pandemic when he appears before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

It comes after the former prime minister denied deleting WhatsApp messages after it emerged he had not been able to provide the inquiry with any communications from February to June 2020.

The highly anticipated appearance by Mr Johnson is expected to see him admit that his government made mistakes in its response to the virus, but argue that its decisions ultimately saved lives.

Mr Johnson will also, according to reports, insist that he followed the advice of scientists and did not lock down the country more quickly because herd immunity was initially favoured.

His style of government at the height of the crisis has been criticised by former colleagues, while the atmosphere inside Downing Street has been described as “toxic”.

On Wednesday’s morning broadcast round, Home Office minister Chris Philp joked “it’s the first time Boris has ever been early for anything” after the former prime minister arrived at the inquiry venue around three hours before the start of the hearing.

Meanwhile, extracts from the diaries of former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance suggested Mr Johnson wanted to let Covid “rip” and believed it was just “nature’s way of dealing with old people”.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case said Mr Johnson and his inner circle were “basically feral”, in messages shown to the inquiry.

Other key figures have defended aspects of the former Prime Minister’s record, including Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

In an extract of his written statement published in January, the former prime minister said it was his “duty” to weigh up whether lockdown had done more harm than good.

He said there were “simply no good choices” available to government at the time, but that he “always attached the highest priority to human life and public health”.

According to the Telegraph, Mr Johnson also wants the inquiry to urgently look at the harms caused by Covid lockdowns. - PA