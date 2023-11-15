UK supreme court rules Sunak plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful

Protesters outside the supreme court in London, ahead of the judgment in which the court ruled the UK government's Rwanda policy is unlawful. Photograph: PA Wire

The UK supreme court ruled on Wednesday that the government’s scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful.

The ruling deals a massive blow to prime minister Rishi Sunak’s immigration policy and major election pledge before a vote expected next year.

The court unanimously rejected the government’s appeal against an earlier ruling that migrants could not be sent to Rwanda because it could not be considered a safe third country.

The Rwanda scheme is the central plank of Mr Sunak’s immigration policy as he prepares to face an election next year, amid concern among some voters about the numbers of asylum seekers arriving in small boats on Britain’s shores.

READ MORE

The ruling is a major setback to the prime minister’s promise to stop migrants arriving without permission on the south coast of Britain in small boats from Europe.

Lord Reed, the president of the supreme court, said in a summary of the ruling that the five justices unanimously agreed with the Court of Appeal’s conclusion that the Rwanda policy was unlawful.

Lord Reed said the “legal test” in the case was whether there were “substantial grounds” for believing that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda would be at “real risk” of being sent back to the countries they came from where they could face “ill treatment”.

He said: “In the light of the evidence which I have summarised, the Court of Appeal concluded that there were such grounds.

“We are unanimously of the view that they were entitled to reach that conclusion. Indeed, having been taken through the evidence ourselves, we agree with their conclusion.”

Reacting to the decision, Mr Sunak said he remains committed to doing “whatever it takes” to stop small boats despite the court judgment.

In a statement, Mr Sunak said: “We have seen today’s judgment and will now consider next steps. This was not the outcome we wanted, but we have spent the last few months planning for all eventualities and we remain completely committed to stopping the boats.

“Crucially, the supreme court – like the court of appeal and the high court before it – has confirmed that the principle of sending illegal migrants to a safe third country for processing is lawful. This confirms the government’s clear view from the outset,” he said.

“Illegal migration destroys lives and costs British taxpayers millions of pounds a year. We need to end it and we will do whatever it takes to do so. Because when people know that if they come here illegally, they won’t get to stay then they will stop coming altogether, and we will stop the boats.”

Following the judgment, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The government’s Rwanda policy isn’t just cruel, callous and morally reprehensible, the supreme court has today confirmed its unlawful too.

“The fact that the government came up with the idea of sending people fleeing violence and persecution to a country thousands of miles away is shameful. It goes against everything we stand for as a nation.

“The government must now stop playing on people’s fears for short-term political gain, treat asylum seekers with dignity, reduce the massive backlog of asylum claims and work constructively with allies to stop the dangerous people-trafficking gangs.”

Sonya Sceats, chief executive at charity Freedom from Torture said: “This is a victory for reason and compassion.

“We are delighted that the supreme court has affirmed what caring people already knew: the UK government’s ‘cash for humans’ deal with Rwanda is not only deeply immoral, but it also flies in the face of the laws of this country.”

Steve Smith, chief executive of refugee charity Care4Calais, said the judgment “is a victory for humanity”.

“This grubby, cash-for-people deal was always cruel and immoral, but, most importantly, it is unlawful.”

He added: “Today’s judgment should bring this shameful mark on the UK’s history to a close. Never again should our government seek to shirk our country’s responsibility to offer sanctuary to those caught up in horrors around the world. – Agencies