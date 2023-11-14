Police arrest man over death of ice hockey player during UK match

People queue to sign a book of condolence as they attend a memorial for Nottingham Panthers' ice hockey player Adam Johnson at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Police have arrested a man suspected of manslaughter in connection with the death of the ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who died when he was hit in the throat by an opponent’s skate.

The 29-year-old American was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers on October 28th when he was fatally injured.

About 8,000 fans watched as attempts were made to save Johnson’s life as he lay on the ice at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, shielded by fellow players.

A postmortem confirmed his cause of death was a neck injury.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said: “Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

“We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

“Adam’s death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world.

“We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process.

“Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as inquiries continue.”

The force said Johnson’s family has asked for privacy. - Guardian/PA