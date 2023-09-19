YouTube suspends monetisation of Russell Brand’s channel after allegations

YouTube said the suspension of monetisation was because of the allegations made against Russell Brand. Photograph: Collins Photos

YouTube has suspended the monetisation of Russell Brand’s channel for “violating our Creator Responsibility policy”, the Google-owned company said.

YouTube said the suspension of monetisation was because of the allegations made against Brand.

Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.

The allegations were the result of a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

The Sunday Times published allegations last weekend that Brand had sexually assaulted four women after a years-long investigation into claims about his behaviour in collaboration with Channel 4′s Dispatches.

Brand has denied the claims made against him by the women.

The allegations date from 2006 to 2013, the height of Brand’s fame, when the comedian was working for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 as well as starring in Hollywood films.

In a statement, YouTube said: “We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brand’s channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy. If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.”

The company said that it had suspended Brand’s channel from the YouTube Partner Program “following serious allegations against the creator. This action means the channel is no longer able to monetise on YouTube.”

The decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by the 48-year-old, it added. – PA