Independent Scotland would ‘base citizenship on Irish model’

Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf at the launch of a policy paper on citizenship in an independent Scotland, at the National Records Of Scotland in Edinburgh. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

An independent Scotland would adopt an “open and inclusive” approach to citizenship based on the Irish model, according to proposals set out in a Scottish government paper.

The plans, unveiled by Humza Yousaf on Thursday, include ditching citizenship tests and significantly reducing application fees in contrast to Westminster’s “regressive” approach to migration.

The first minister’s proposals come amid a developing row with the UK government over whether it is appropriate for the Scottish government to spend money on plans to break up the UK.

The paper – the fifth in the “building a new Scotland” series, launched by the former first minister Nicola Sturgeon last year – suggests an independent Scotland should follow the Irish model of citizenship, allowing those born outside the country to be automatically entitled to Scottish citizenship if at least one of their parents is already a Scottish citizen.

The paper also proposes that passports in an independent Scotland would align with EU standards and be burgundy red in colour.

Speaking in Edinburgh after a round-table event with “new Scots”, including Ukrainian and Syrian refugees, Mr Yousaf said Scotland faced “an urgent demographic challenge” because of its ageing population.

According to the plans, an individual would be automatically entitled to Scottish citizenship from the day Scotland becomes independent if they are already a British citizen who lives in Scotland, if they were born in Scotland, have a parent who was a British citizen born in Scotland or were previously living in Scotland for at least 10 years.

People would have the option to opt out of Scottish citizenship, or to give up their British citizenship, but Mr Yousaf said that holding dual nationality was the norm in many countries across the world.

He added: “It’s important to recognise some people will feel strongly about retaining their British citizenship and we should give them the option to do so ... Some people may not want Scottish citizenship – I would hope it would be a minority.”

Although there is no guarantee that it would be successful, the Scottish government says it would seek to rejoin the EU as soon as possible, “which would allow Scottish citizens to once again take up in full their rights as EU citizens and take advantage of free movement”.

Mr Yousaf said he would welcome people from the rest of the UK moving to Scotland during the transition period to independence who wanted to change their nationality to take advantage of this prospect.

Despite repeated requests, the UK government has consistently refused the Scottish National Party government the powers it requires to hold a second referendum on independence. Mr Yousaf told party activists at a special convention in June that he would fight the general election on the issue, although doubts remain about what such a mandate would achieve.

The paper sets out proposals to make it easier for those from overseas to apply for Scottish citizenship and to introduce a new visa category for those with grandparents who are Scottish citizens.

The paper also argues that an independent Scotland could remain part of the UK’s common travel area, allowing British and Irish citizens to live and work in Scotland without checks at borders with the rest of the UK. – Guardian