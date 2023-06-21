Ukraine Recovery Conference: EU commits €50bn at London fund-raising meeting

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, announced that the European Union will cover about €50 billion for Ukraine out to 2027, to fund its public services and the rebuilding of its economy. She said a further €60 billion is needed. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

Global political leaders are mingling with some of the world’s top financiers behind a security ring of steel in London on Wednesday at a conference out of which Ukraine hopes to raise tens of billions of dollars to fund the rebuilding of the country.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference at the Intercontinental hotel at the O2 arena near Canary Wharf opened with speeches from the UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, who vowed “Russia will pay” for the war and also Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine’s president. He gave a video address in which he promised potential investors that “what is built will not fall”.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, announced that the European Union will cover about €50 billion for Ukraine out to 2027, to fund its public services and the rebuilding of its economy. She said a further €60 billion is needed. Ms von der Leyen also promised that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union.

“Ukrainian people see a future when European flags fly over their cities. I have no doubt that Ukraine will be a part of the EU. For every step that Ukraine takes towards us, we will take a step towards them,” she said.

US secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also addressed the conference, committing a further $1.3 billion in additional economic aid for Ukraine, including $520 million to fix its battered energy grid. He said the latest tranche brings to over $20 billion the amount of development assistance for Ukraine from the US.

Other political leaders on stage included James Cleverly, the UK’s foreign secretary, Alar Karis, the president of Estonia and Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan’s minister for foreign affairs, who is due later to meet Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Earlier, Mr Zelenskiy gave a 15 minute speech remotely from Ukraine, in which he sought to reassure potential private sector investors that the country was implementing reforms to improve it as a location to invest. He said the country would become a leader in green energy and a supplier of clean electricity to the EU.

“By building Ukraine, we build much more than one country,” said Mr Zelenskiy. “We are building the world as future generations want it to be.”

Entrepreneur Richard Branson addressed the crowd, which includes top executives from big institutions such as Citibank.