‘No pacts, no deals’ to defeat Tories in Boris Johnson’s vacant seat, Lib Dem leader says

The leader of Liberal Democrats has ruled out a pact with Labour to oust the Conservatives in seats left vacant in Britain by the resignation of Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries on Friday.

Ed Davey said there would be “no pacts, no deals” in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency of the former British prime minister or the Mid Bedfordshire seat of his long-time supporter Ms Dorries.

Speaking to BBC Radio, he said: “We will fight both byelections. Voters will make the decision.

“They’ll decide which party is best placed to beat the Conservatives. We’ll put our case in both constituencies.”

The byelections were triggered by the surprise resignations which have created a headache for British prime minister Rishi Sunak, whose party trails behind Keir Starmer’s Labour by about 16 per cent in national voting intention polls.

Mr Johnson railed in his departure statement against a parliamentary investigation related to his account of apparent breaches of Covid protocol at Downing Street and elsewhere, describing it as a “kangaroo court” and criticising its head, Labour grandee Harriet Harman.

He said the panel of MPs had “still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons”. He said he thought their “purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts”.

Mr Davey said the upheaval in the Conservative Party signalled that there should be a general election, four years after Mr Johnson had won a large majority in 2019 but nine months on from his resignation as prime minister, to be replaced first by Liz Truss and ultimately by Mr Sunak.

“I think the chaos and division in the Conservative Party, the fact that they’re so out of touch on the cost of living, on the NHS, it means we’ve got to put the country out of its misery with these Conservatives,” Mr Davey said.

“I doubt they’ll do it, because I don’t think they’ve got the courage to do it. But Rishi Sunak should call a general election and, on the back of Boris Johnson’s resignation, let’s get rid of them.”

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, told BBC radio that Mr Johnson had shown “no respect for the British public”, going on to criticise his resignation honours, a privilege of departing prime ministers exercised yesterday by Mr Johnson to provide a number of key allies with peerages and knighthoods.

Advisers including the 29-year-old Charlotte Owen, Dan Rosenfeld and Ross Kempsell will join the 800-plus-strong House of Lords with life peerages, alongside serving Teesside metro mayor Ben Houchen. Jacob Rees-Mogg, an ardent ally of the former prime minister, was knighted.

“The fact that he cannot recognise the damage that he has done, and he has tried to stuff the Lords with people that propped him up and helped him and assisted him at the time, shows us that actually he had no respect for the British public,” Ms Rayner said.

“It was all about Boris and it has always been all about Boris to him, and people will be left disappointed by his legacy.”

Will Walden, a former spokesman for Boris Johnson, said his former boss had “seen the writing on the wall” that he could be ousted in a potential byelection triggered by the Privileges Committee’s sanction.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Mr Walden, who said he did not think the former prime minister’s decision to quit as an MP marked the end of Mr Johnson’s political career, added: “I think the most important thing that people need to understand this morning is there is only one thing driving Boris, and that is that he likes to win, or at least not to lose.

“And he hasn’t lost an election for 26 years, when the voters of Clwyd South decided he wasn’t their man in 1997.

“I think the first thing to understand is this report clearly threatened to change all that.”

Mr Sunak, the Conservative leader, retains a large majority of more than 60 MPs, but analyses of the seats up for byelection show he could struggle in long-time Tory heartlands to retain control.

According to poll analyst Britain Elects for the New Statesman, Labour would command 48.3 per cent of the vote in Uxbridge and South Ruislip compared to the Conservatives’ 36.8 per cent if the election were held today, creating the embarrassing prospect of losing the seat held by the MP elected as prime minister in the most recent vote.

While Uxbridge is in a demographically shifting part of outer London, Ms Dorries’s Mid Bedfordshire seat in the southeast of England has been held by the Conservatives consistently since 1931. The existing majority of 24,000 is near the level of the combined 2019 vote of Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens. However, national swings since the last general election could see a closer call. – additional reporting PA