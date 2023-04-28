British public support for monarchy at historic low, poll reveals

Only three in 10 Britons think the monarchy is “very important”, the lowest proportion on record, a poll shows as the coronation of King Charles approaches.

A survey by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) shows public support for the monarchy has fallen to a historic low. A total of 45 per cent of respondents said either it should be abolished, was not at all important or not very important.

In 2022, the year of the late queen’s platinum jubilee, 35 per cent of respondents gave one of the same three answers. Overall, answers in 2023 displayed a drop in support for the monarchy to roughly the levels last seen in 2021.

The data, based on 6,638 interviews, builds on 40 years of data collected for the annual British Social Attitudes survey. It shows the number of people who say the monarchy is “very important” has fallen to 29 per cent, from 38 per cent in 2022.

READ MORE

This reflects a long-term trend of declining support for the monarchy, with the new research showing the number of those answering “very important” at the lowest level since data collection began in 1983.

But the return to 2021 levels is in keeping with the bump in popularity the royal family tends to receive during showpiece events such as jubilees, weddings or births, NatCen noted.

Guy Goodwin, the chief executive of NatCen, said: “Whilst we are observing a downward trend in support for the monarchy, it is clear from the data that important national events and celebrations, such as jubilees, marriages and births, have a clear and positive effect on society’s views towards the monarchy.

“Throughout the 2010s, we saw an increase in support for Britain to continue to have a monarchy, which coincided with the marriage of Prince William and the queen’s diamond jubilee celebrations.”

A total of 26 per cent of people surveyed said the monarchy was “quite important”, up two percentage points on 2021. But 20 per cent said it was “not very important”, also up two points since 2021. A quarter of those questioned said the monarchy was “not at all important/should be abolished”, a proportion that has remained unchanged since 2021.

Mr Goodwin said it was an additional concern that just 12 per cent of 18- to 34-year-olds view the monarchy as “very important”, compared with 42 per cent of those aged 55 and older. He said: “The challenge going forward will be for the monarchy to deliver its relevance and appeal to a younger generation to maintain this support.” - Guardian