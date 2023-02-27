Betty Boothroyd, the first female speaker in Britain’s House of Commons, dies aged 93

Betty Boothroyd at her retirement as speaker of the House of Common in July 2000. File photograph: PA

Betty Boothroyd, the first female speaker in Britain’s House of Commons has died, a statement issued by current speaker Lindsay Hoyle said on Monday.

She became the first woman to be elected speaker in April 1992, staying on in the role until October 2000.

Ms Boothroyd was 93, and after leaving the elected House of Commons sat in the upper House of Lords as Baroness Boothroyd.

“Not only was Betty Boothroyd an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend,” Mr Hoyle’s statement said.

“To be the first woman speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache.

“She stuck by the rules, had a no-nonsense style, but any reprimands she did issue were done with good humour and charm. Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty and formidable woman – and I will miss her.” — Reuters/PA