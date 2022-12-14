Four die after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

Forensic tents at the Port of Dover following a rescue operation in response to the capsizing of a migrant boat in the English Channel. Photograph: PA Wire

Four people have died after a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel.

The French navy and the UK navy, coastguard and RNLI lifeboats were involved in a major rescue off the Kent coast on Wednesday morning.

RNLI lifeboats were launched from Dover at 3.07am, followed by more from Ramsgate and Hastings.

A Government spokesman said: “At 0305 today, authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel concerning a migrant small boat in distress.

“After a co-ordinated search and rescue operation led by HM Coastguard, it is with regret that there have been four confirmed deaths as a result of this incident, investigations are ongoing and we will provide further information in due course.

“This is a truly tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the friends and families of all those who have lost their lives today.”

British prime minister Rishi Sunak expressed his “sorrow” at the “capsizing of a small boat” in the Channel, telling MPs there had been a “tragic loss of human life”.

Government sources told the PA news agency 43 people were rescued, with more than 30 of those pulled from the water.

In Dover, a black body bag was brought to shore on a stretcher from the Dover RNLI lifeboat at around 11.15am. It was taken up to waiting forensics tents outside the RNLI headquarters.

There are likely to have been freezing temperatures in the Channel overnight amid a cold snap sweeping across the UK.

The temperature recorded at the Kent headland of Dungeness overnight was between 0 and one degree, according to the Met Office.

The tragedy came a day after Mr Sunak unveiled a number of new measures in a bid to curb Channel crossings as he told MPs: “We have to stop the boats.”

More than 44,000 people have made the dangerous crossing this year, Government figures show.

At least 27 migrants died when a dinghy sank while heading to the UK from France in November last year.

British home secretary Suella Braverman expressed her “profound sadness” at the news and said: “These are the days that we dread. Crossing the Channel in unseaworthy vessels is a lethally dangerous endeavour.

“It is for this reason, above all, that we are working so hard to destroy the business model of the people smugglers – evil, organised criminals who treat human beings as cargo.” – PA