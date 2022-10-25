Sunak warns of hard times ahead as he grapples with Truss ‘mistakes’ in first speech as British PM

King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak to Buckingham Palace, London, on Tuesday where the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party became prime minister. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

The new British prime minister Rishi Sunak has warned of “difficult challenges to come” to address the profound economic crisis faced by Britain.

Mr Sunak said mistakes were made by his predecessor Liz Truss but promised he will deal compassionately with the “difficult decisions” to be made by his new government.

Making his first public comments outside 10 Downing Street just before 12pm after having accepted King Charles III’s invitation to form a government at Buckingham Palace, Mr Sunak praised his predecessors Ms Truss and Boris Johnson, but also pointed to their shortcomings.

Of Ms Truss, who vacated Downing Street as the shortest-serving British prime minister in history, he said: “She was not wrong to want to improve growth. It is a noble aim. I admired her restlessness to create change, but some mistakes were made — not borne by ill will or bad intentions, quite the opposite in fact. (But they were) mistakes nonetheless.”

Mr Sunak said he had been elected as leader of the party, and as prime minister, in part to fix them and that work would begin immediately.

“I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda.

“This will mean difficult decisions to come. You saw me during Covid doing everything I could to protect people and businesses with schemes like furlough. There are always limits but I promise you this. I will bring the same compassion to the challenges we face today.”

He said the government he would lead would not leave the next generations of children and grandchildren with a debt to settle that this generation was too weak to pay itself.

“I will unite our country not with words but with action ... Trust is earned and I will earn yours.”

Outgoing British prime minister Liz Truss making her farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA

Mr Sunak said he was grateful to Mr Johnson and his achievements as prime minister but said the mandate he won in 2019 was not only his but that of the Tory Party.

He said he would deliver on its manifesto, which was for a stronger NHS, for better schools, control of borders, protecting the environment, supporting the armed forces, levelling up, and building up the economy following Brexit.

“I understand how difficult this moment is. After billions of pounds spend during Covid (with its) dislocation, in the midst of a terrible war that must be seen to its conclusion, I appreciate how hard things are.

“I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened.

“I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Truss held her last cabinet meeting and made a brief statement as she left Downing Street.

“Our country continues to battle through a storm. But I believe in Britain. I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead,” she said.

Mr Sunak will now begin to choose his new cabinet and will appoint key secretaries of state during the course of the afternoon. Some of his closest colleagues including Dominic Raab, Robert Jenrick and Oliver Dowden will be expected to return to cabinet. Penny Mordaunt, who was a contender for the leadership, is being spoken about as a possible foreign secretary, although the present incumbent, James Cleverly, is said to have lobbied to remain in the position.

The present chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to stay in office. The government will deliver what is expected to be a stringent economic statement on Monday, October 31st, which will include austerity measures.

Mr Johnson, who withdrew from the leadership contest on Saturday evening, had been criticised by some colleagues for not congratulating Mr Sunak on his success. However, he tweeted just after 12pm congratulating his former chancellor of the exchequer on his appointment.

In a farcical moment, former priest Neil Horan — who once ran on to a track at Silverstone and also disrupted the 2004 Olympic marathon — arrived outside Downing Street with a placard which said Britain should have Christian prime minister. He was jeered by the crowd waiting at the railings outside the closed street.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin congratulated Mr Sunak and said there is a “real opportunity” to find an agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said in a statement: “Building on work already under way, there is a real opportunity for the EU and UK to find jointly agreed solutions on the issues pertaining to the protocol, and I urge Prime Minister Sunak to move quickly to substantive engagement with the EU on that basis.”

Mr Martin added “I am committed to a strong and deep British-Irish relationship and I look forward to early engagement with Prime Minister Sunak on the important issues we face on these islands and globally.”

Minister for development Vicky Ford (left) and foreign secretary James Cleverly (right) depart Number 10 following the final cabinet meeting with Liz Truss as prime minister before her formal resignation. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said “we shouldn’t be naive” about the reality that Mr Sunak was an early supporter of Brexit but there is “optimism” about a new focus on an agreement to resolve the dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, the Fine Gael leader, who is due to return to the Taoiseach’s office in December, said: “I do think he’s somebody who understands the economy and understands how trade works, understands how international politics works.

“We never saw any magical thinking from him that maybe we saw from other politicians.”

Mr Varadkar continued: “That perhaps gives us some degree of optimism that we might be able to focus on the detail of an agreement on the protocol and also try to work together on Northern Ireland.”