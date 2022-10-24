Rishi Sunak set to be new British prime minister after Mordaunt concedes

Rishi Sunak has completed a spectacular political comeback to become the next prime minister after rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Rishi Sunak is set to be appointed as British prime minister after the last remaining rival in the race, Penny Mordaunt, failed to win the required backing of 100 MPs, which she needed to bring the contest to a second stage.

The former chancellor of the exchequer was the only candidate to have reached the threshold set by Graham Brady, the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs.

The announcement was made by Mr Brady outside Committee Room 14 at the Houses of Parliament shortly after 2pm on Monday.

Just before 2pm, Ms Mordaunt conceded that she had not reached the 100 threshold.

Mr Brady confirmed that as returning officer he had received only one valid nomination and said Mr Sunak would make his first public address as prime minister later this afternoon.

In her concession statement, Ms Mordaunt said: “These are unprecedented times. Despite the compressed timetable for the leadership contest it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today. They have taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country.

“Members should know that this proposition has been fairly and thoroughly tested by the agreed 1922 process. As a result, we have now chosen our next prime minister.

“This decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support.”

At 41-years-old, the MP for Richmond in York is the youngest prime minister in 300 years and is the first person of colour to be elected to that office. Of Indian and Hindu heritage, Mr Sunak was confirmed as the new prime minister on Diwali, of the Festival of Light, one of the most important dates in the Hindu calendar.

He was chancellor of the exchequer in Boris Johnson’s government but fell out with the then prime minister over infractions surrounding lockdown parties in Number 10, as well as other issues.

He came second to Liz Truss in the leadership contest held during the summer. He won the support of more MPs but could only command 42 per cent of the vote in the ballot of party membership. He was an early critic of Ms Truss’s economic policies saying her growth strategy would lead to the economy being crippled.

The chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt has also come out in recent days to back Mr Sunak. He is expected to continue in the role and announce what is expected to be a tough economic statement on October 31st.

Mr Sunak had gathered the public support from almost 200 of the 357 Tory MPs by the time the 2pm deadline had passed compared with only 30 who had publicly declared support for Ms Mordaunt.

Following the withdrawal of Mr Johnson on Sunday evening from the leadership race, Ms Mordaunt and her team began an intensive campaign to reach the threshold of 100.

On Monday morning, Ms Mordaunt and her supporters were claiming that her numbers had reached “north of 90″ with frantic efforts to get the extra 10 endorsements that she needed for the second round, which would have been a vote conducted among the party’s membership of 150,000.

However, while she had hoped that many supporters of Mr Johnson would switch their allegiance, only two MPs publicly endorsed the Portsmouth MP on Monday.

Mr Johnson claimed he had 102 pledges of support at the time he retired from the contest on Sunday night.

Significantly, in a setback for her campaign, one of her early backers, Tory MP George Freeman, dramatically withdrew his nomination for Ms Mordaunt at lunchtime on Monday saying that the country needed a stable government urgently and he was now backing Mr Sunak.

Supporters of Mr Sunak also called for Ms Mordaunt to withdraw her challenge. The Tory peer, Richard Harrington, claimed it was self-indulgent of her to continue as she would “get walloped”.

“It’s an absolute joke,” he told the BBC’s World at One. “She should understand Rishi is going to be the next PM because he’s a lot smarter.”

The right-wing European Research Group (ERG) met on Monday morning but did not back either of the candidates, saying both would make good prime ministers. The ERG had considered voting as a bloc.

According to reports, the 1922 committee also confirmed that Mr Johnson did have sufficient nomination by the time he withdrew on Sunday night.