Here’s what happens next in UK Conservative leadership race

After spending Liz Truss’s premiership keeping an extremely low profile, former UK chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak is firmly back on the scene on Friday morning, with several UK MPs declaring their support for his potential candidacy to lead the Conservative party in a coordinated social media push on Thursday evening.

Among the MPs who voiced their support for Sunak on Twitter were Simon Hart, Helen Whately, Huw Merriman and Nick Gibb.

Hart said that this was “no time for experiments; no time for frivolity…this means choosing someone serious, tested, competent and kind.”

After the last few weeks the very least we can do for the country is get the right Prime Minister this time. No time for experiments; no time for frivolity; no time to line up a job offer. This means choosing someone serious, tested, competent & kind.

For me that’s Rishi Sunak. — Simon Hart (@Simonhartmp) October 20, 2022

Former culture secretary and current member for Mid Bedfordshire, Nadine Dorries was among those who voiced support for former prime minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, both on television and on Twitter, where she said, “One person was elected by the British public with a manifesto and a mandate until January 25”:

READ MORE

One person was elected by the British public with a manifesto and a mandate until January ‘25.

If Liz Truss is no longer PM there can be no coronation of previously failed candidates.



MPs must demand return of @BorisJohnson - if not it has to be leadership election or a GE. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 20, 2022

Member for West Cornwall, Derek Thomas tweeted in support of Penny Mordaunt, who he said had been his first choice when he supported Truss, noting that “although she wasn’t my first choice, I supported Liz Truss because I believed she would deliver the growth this country needs”.

Although she wasn’t my first choice, I supported Liz Truss because I believed she would deliver the growth this country needs.

She herself accepted in her resignation speech that she will not be able to do so.

My first choice for Prime Minister is again Penny Mordaunt.#PMforPM — Derek Thomas MP (@DerekThomasUK) October 20, 2022

No candidates have declared publicly yet that they are running, though Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt have ruled themselves out.

Liz Truss resigned as the UK’s prime minister after just 45 days in office. Truss will be the shortest-serving prime minister in the country’s history. She said: “I recognise though given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party.”

Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers that decides the rules of a leadership contest, said he hoped the process would be concluded by October 28th – next Friday. But the result could come much sooner – perhaps even by Monday night.

Nominations for the next PM opened on Thursday night and will close at 2pm on Monday. Candidates will need a minimum of 100 nominations to proceed to the ballot. There will be an indicative vote of MPs once there are two candidates. MPs will hear from the nominated candidates at a hustings behind closed doors.

[ Liz Truss: Britain’s shortest serving prime minister, and arguably the most hapless ]

The first ballot of MPs will be held between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday. If there are three candidates, the candidate with the fewest number of votes will be eliminated. The result will be announced at 6pm on Monday.

If a second vote is needed (indicative), this will be held between 6.30-8.30pm on Monday. The result will be announced at 9pm. If there are two candidates, the Tory membership will get to vote again and a winner will be picked by Friday.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said his party has a manifesto “ready to go” if there is an early election. He told the BBC if the Tories were to replace Liz Truss with Boris Johnson it would make the case for an early election even stronger. The Liberal Democrats say the Conservative party should block Boris Johnson from standing again. - Guardian