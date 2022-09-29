US diplomat’s wife faces UK court over death of British teen

The wife of a US diplomat appeared by video-link in a London court on Thursday charged over a fatal car crash in England in a case that led to diplomatic friction between Britain and the United States.

Harry Dunn (19), died in August 2019 after his motorcycle was in a collision with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the English county of Northamptonshire that is used by the US military.

Ms Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the crash, claiming diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution. The United States has refused to extradite her.

She appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court by video link charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and spoke only to confirm her name.

Her lawyer said there was no indication as to her plea.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of US citizen Anne Sacoolas (45), (right in TV screen) making an appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video-link from the United States on Thursday.

Dunn’s family have been pressing for years for Ms Sacoolas to face charges. Almost 20 family and friends were in the public gallery to see her first appearance in court.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said because of the serious nature of the charge the trial had to be held at a more senior court.

The case was sent to London’s Old Bailey court for a hearing on October 27th. Ms Sacoolas was granted unconditional bail and England’s Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said the judge overseeing future hearings would decide whether she would need to attend in person.

The family of Harry Dunn, including his father Tim Dunn (L) and mother Charlotte Charles (2R) leave The City of Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

In the years since the crash, Dunn’s parents, with the support of the British government, have campaigned for Ms Sacoolas to be prosecuted in Britain.

In 2019, Dunn’s parents travelled to the White House for a meeting with then-president Donald Trump, who surprised them by revealing that Ms Sacoolas was in an adjoining room. Dunn’s parents declined to meet her. — Reuters