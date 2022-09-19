Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Crowds gather ahead of service at Westminster Abbey

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest today, after a funeral at Westminster Abbey and procession to Windsor Castle as the UK bids farewell to its longest-serving monarch.

London editor Denis Staunton on the death of Queen Elizabeth II: how the world learned she was dying, what happens next, and the impact her death will have on the British people and the monarchy itself.

How many countries have been invited to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II? It would be easier to count the ones that have not been invited, just three in fact, Russia obviously, Belarus and Myanmar, a former British colony when it was Burma. Somewhat surprisingly North Korea, Iran and Syria are all invited.

There will be a sizable Irish contingent there today made up of the President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie and Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood. Sinn Féin’s Alex Maskey will also be attending in his role as Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Senior figures from Ireland’s four largest churches will all be attending. They are the Catholic Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin, the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church the Right Reverend John Kirkpatrick and President of the Methodist Church the Reverend David Nixon.

Patricia Donnelly, who was made an OBE in recognition of her work at the head of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Northern Ireland, will be in attendance as will be the Reverend Mervyn Gibson, grand secretary of the Orange Order, who was made an MBE for services to the community.

The last funeral of a British monarch took place on February 15th, 1952. The then Minister for Foreign Affairs Frank Aiken, a former IRA commander in the War of Independence and Civil War, along with the Irish ambassador to Great Britain Frederick Henry (F.H) Boland attended.

How many people around the world will watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral today? According to “experts” it will be 4.1 billion. Why such a precise figure? It’s half the world’s population. The truth is that nobody knows. Audiences are likely to be a lot smaller in the western hemisphere where it is still night time.

Nice comments today in The Irish Times by the British ambassador Paul Johnson.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died at age 96, according to Buckingham Palace.

Good morning and welcome to today’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The funeral takes place between 11am and 12.15pm, but the ceremony will go on all day. Guests have started arriving in Westminster Abbey. At 10.30am the Queen’s coffin will be carried by gun carriage to the Abbey and at precisely 10.44am the Royal Family will follow the coffin into the Abbey. At 1pm the coffin will be transferred to hearse and it will take precisely two hours and six minutes to reach St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for its final resting place.