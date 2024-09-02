Israel-Gaza war: General strike in Israel amid public anger over hostage deaths, failed ceasefire talks

Passengers walk by an empty waiting area at the Ben Gurion International Airport during a general strike in Israel. Photograph: EPA

Israel’s first nationwide general strike since the Hamas attacks of October 7th is under way amid widespread public anger at the government’s handling of the war in Gaza after the discovery of the bodies of six hostages at the weekend.

Dozens of protesters have blocked Ibn Gvirol Street in Tel Aviv, demanding the government agree a deal to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas. Protesters also gathered at Shilat Junction near Modi’in and blocked a road in the northern city of Rosh Pina, the Times of Israel reported.

On Sunday night, crowds estimated by Israeli media to number up to 500,000 demonstrated in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other cities, demanding that prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu do more to bring home the remaining 101 hostages, about of a third of whom Israeli officials estimate have died.

The bodies of six hostages were recovered by soldiers on Saturday.

READ MORE

Scores were released during a one-week truce in November, but relatives believe not enough is being done to free those still held.

The families called for a nationwide general strike to force the government to reach a deal. Shortly afterwards, the head of Israel’s powerful Histadrut trade union ordered a “complete strike” beginning at 6am on Monday in support of the hostages. The nationwide general strike is expected to bring large parts of the economy to a halt.

Government and municipal offices are due to close, as well as schools and many private businesses. Israel’s international airport, Ben Gurion, is due to shut down at 8am local time for an unknown period.

All major banks are reportedly taking part while hospitals are running at weekend capacity. Pre-schools are striking while some schools will close in the late morning. Smaller food shops and supermarkets are expected to remain open though big shopping malls are closing.

Israel’s three major TV news channels announced changes to regular scheduling, replacing entertainment programmes with news and coverage of the hostages’ funerals.

Not all areas and businesses are observing the strike. The municipality of Jerusalem has said it will not take part in the strike and nor will any municipality in the occupied West Bank.

On Sunday night, demonstrators cut off the Ayalon highway, the motorway running through the heart of Tel Aviv. They filled the road and lit a bonfire in the middle lane near Hashalom, drumming and singing.

A few dozen police officers tried to contain the protest but were unable to push it back. “Officer, officer, who are you protecting?” the crowd chanted, and then: “Bibi [Netanyahu], you’re killing the hostages.”

Senior Israeli officials say the Israeli prime minister is biding his time and will wait to see how big the protests become before deciding on a course of action, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

Mr Netanyahu is widely accused of adding so many conditions to ceasefire negotiations as to make a deal impossible, due to opposition from far-right cabinet members in his government. They have said they will leave his coalition should he agree to a ceasefire, meaning Mr Netanyahu may have to face long-standing corruption allegations.

The United States could walk away from leading the Gaza ceasefire negotiations if the two sides fail to accept a final “take it or leave it” deal that it plans to present to Israel and Hamas in the coming weeks, the Washington Post has reported citing a senior Biden administration official.

“You can’t keep negotiating this. This process has to be called at some point,” the official said according to the Post. – Guardian