Israeli military says it has recovered bodies of six hostages in Gaza

Demonstrators lift flags and placards during a protest calling for the release of Israelis held hostage by Palestinian militants in Gaza since October, in Tel Aviv on Saturday night. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Israel recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in southern Gaza where they were apparently killed not long before Israeli troops reached them, the military said on Sunday.

“According to our initial estimation, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists a short time before we reached them,” military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in a briefing.

Days earlier, Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a member of the Bedouin community in southern Israel, was rescued about a kilometre away, the military said.

The Israeli military said the bodies of Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino had been brought to Israel.

The six were among 251 people taken hostage during the October 7th attack, 97 of whom remain captive in Gaza including 33 the Israeli army says are dead.

US president Joe Biden, who has closely followed the fate of the hostages seized on October 7th, said the six included Israeli-American Goldberg-Polin.

"I am devastated and outraged," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

After Alkadi was located, Israeli troops were told to be more cautious because of the likelihood that there might be other hostages in the area, but there had been no precise information on the location of the hostages, Hagari said.

Hamas and its armed wing did not immediately comment on the accusations.

The recovery of the six bodies has sparked calls for mass protests against Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who many families of hostages and much of the wider Israeli public blame for failing to bring them back alive in a deal with Hamas to end the 10-month-old war. Negotiations over such a deal have dragged on for months.

Mr Netanyahu has taken a tough line in negotiations and repeatedly said that military pressure is needed to bring home the hostages. According to Israeli media, he has feuded with top security officials who have said a deal should be reached urgently.

At least 40,691 Palestinians have been killed and 94,060 injured in Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip since October. 7th the enclave’s health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

On Saturday, clashes broke out between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters in the occupied West Bank as Israel pushed ahead with a military operation in the flashpoint city of Jenin. Hundreds of Israeli troops have been carrying out raids since Wednesday in one of their largest actions in the West Bank in months.

At least two Israelis were killed when their vehicle was fired on near the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported on Sunday. The military earlier confirmed the shooting incident, saying three people had been wounded and that security forces were searching for the attackers.

Goldberg-Polin, captured at a music festival near Gaza, appeared in a video released by Hamas in late April.

“He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world,” Biden said. His parents, Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, “have been courageous, wise and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable,” Biden said.

"They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express," the president said.

Biden vowed that "Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages."

Vice-president Kamala Harris said in a statement: “I strongly condemn Hamas’s continued brutality, and so must the entire world.” Harris, the Democratic candidate running to succeed Biden, said she and he would never waver in their commitment to free the Americans and all those held hostage in Gaza.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Biden said he was "still optimistic," about a ceasefire deal to stop the conflict.

"I think we're on the verge of having an agreement," he said. "It's time this war ended."

Biden added that "people are continuing to meet."

“We think we can close the deal, they’ve all said they agree on the principles.” – Reuters, additional reporting the Guardian