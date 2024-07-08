Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza may reach 186,000, says British medical journal

A Palestinian child looks at the graves of people killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip and buried inside Al-Shifa Hospital grounds. Photograph: Mohammed Hajjar/AP

As many as 186,000 Palestinians may be killed directly or indirectly by the Gaza war, the British medical journal, the Lancet, has predicted.

“Even if the conflict were to end immediately, many indirect deaths will continue to be recorded in the coming months and years due to causes such as reproductive, communicable and non-communicable diseases,” the journal reported.

The death toll could exceed this figure, it said, “given the intensity of this conflict; destroyed healthcare infrastructure; severe shortages of food, water and shelter; the population’s inability to flee to safe places; and the loss of funding to [the UN agency for Palestinian refugees] Unrwa, one of the very few humanitarian organisations still active in the Gaza Strip”.

The Lancet’s prediction is based on a June 19th report by the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry that 37,306 Palestinians had been killed since Israel launched its war on Gaza in response to the October 7th attack on it by Hamas, in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage, according to Israel.

The Lancet said the figure adopted as the base for its projection was “likely an underestimate” due to the thousands of bodies under rubble. The health ministry collects data on “people dying in its hospitals or brought in dead” as well as from “reliable media sources and first responders”, it said.

In recent conflicts, the Lancet said, “indirect deaths range from three to 15 times the number of direct deaths”. Its projected figure of 186,000 overall deaths was reached by applying “a conservative estimate of four deaths per one direct death”. The Lancet said this would amount to 7.9 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians.

Although Gaza health ministry data is contested by Israeli authorities, the Lancet said the ministry’s figures had been accepted by “Israeli intelligence services”, the United Nations humanitarian agency and the World Health Organisation.

The journal said a ceasefire was essential, “accompanied by measures to enable the distribution of medical supplies, food, clean water and other resources for basic human need”. It said it was necessary to “record the scale and nature of suffering in this conflict”.

Documentation was crucial “for ensuring historical accountability and acknowledging the full cost of this war [and] is a legal requirement”. The Lancet pointed out that in January the International Court of Justice required Israel to “‘take effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to allegations of acts” governed by the Genocide Convention.

As the Gaza health ministry was the only organisation counting the dead, its data and other documentation were “crucial for postwar recovery, restoring infrastructure, and planning humanitarian aid”.

The Israel government press office did not reply to the Irish Times’s request for comment on the Lancet report.