Israel-Gaza war: Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clash with police in Jerusalem over conscription law

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators flee from water cannon used by Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Mea Sharim district. Photograph: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against a supreme court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.

The landmark decision last week ordering the government to begin conscripting ultra-Orthodox men could lead to the collapse of prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, as Israel wages war in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of men rallied in an ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood to protest against the order. But after nightfall, the crowd made its way towards central Jerusalem and turned violent.

Israeli police said protesters threw rocks and attacked the car of an ultra-Orthodox cabinet minister, pelting it with stones.

Water cannons filled with skunk-scented water and police on horseback were used to disperse the crowd, but the demonstration was still not under control late on Sunday.

Military service is compulsory for most Jewish men and women in Israel. But politically powerful ultra-Orthodox parties have won exemptions for their followers to avoid military service and instead study in religious seminaries.

The long-standing arrangement has bred resentment among the broader public, a sentiment that has grown stronger during the eight-month war against Hamas.

More than 600 soldiers have been killed in fighting, and tens of thousands of reservists have been activated, upending careers, businesses and lives.

Ultra-Orthodox parties and their followers say forcing their men to serve in the army will destroy their generations-old way of life.

Earlier on Sunday, thousands of men crowded into a square and joined in mass prayers. Many held signs criticising the government, with one saying “not even one male” should be conscripted.

The ultra-Orthodox parties are key members of Mr Netanyahu’s governing coalition and could potentially force new elections if they decide to leave the government in protest.

Party leaders have not said whether they will leave the government. Mr Netanyahu’s coalition’s popularity has been lagging since the October 7th Hamas attack that sparked the war.

Elsewhere, Israel has released 55 Palestinians on Monday who had been detained from Gaza, including the director of the territory’s main hospital, a Palestinian health official said.

Mohammed Abu Selmia was detained in November when Israeli forces raided Shifa Hospital.

In a video shown by Palestinian media after his release, Mr Abu Selmia accused Israeli authorities of subjecting Palestinian detainees to “daily physical and psychological humiliation”.

Israeli authorities have denied such allegations.

Israel accuses Hamas and other militant groups of sheltering in hospitals and using them for military purposes.

Palestinian health officials say Israeli raids have forced several hospitals to shut down or dramatically reduce services, recklessly endangering civilians.

Hospitals can lose their protection under international law if they are used for military purposes.

The Israeli military says about 20 projectiles were fired from Gaza at communities near the border early on Monday. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. – AP