Houthis say they have arrested ‘American-Israeli spy cell’ over alleged espionage and sabotage

Yemen's Houthis say they have arrested Yemeni members of a spy network linked to the US and Israel. Photograph: Yahya Arhab/EPA

Yemen’s Houthi militants said on Monday they arrested an “American-Israeli spy cell”, a few days after the Iran-backed group detained about a dozen United Nations (UN) personnel.

The alleged cell included former staff of the US embassy in Yemen, according to a television statement from Abdel Hakim Al Khaiwani, the Houthis’ intelligence chief.

“The American-Israeli spy cell carried out espionage and sabotage activities in official and unofficial institutions for decades in favour of the enemy,” he said.

“Members of the spy cell and American officers exploited their positions at the American embassy to carry out their sabotage activities. After the American embassy left Sanaa ... the members of the spy cell continued to implement their sabotage agendas under the cover of international and UN organisations.”

Israeli government officials had no immediate comment, and the UN declined to comment on the allegations. The US state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said work was ongoing to secure the release of 11 detained staff who work for five different UN agencies and the UN envoy for Yemen.

In a series of raids, armed Houthi intelligence officers also detained three employees of the US-funded pro-democracy group National Democratic Institute and three employees of a local human rights group, according to three officials of Yemen’s internationally recognised government who spoke to Reuters on Friday.

Houthi Al Masirah TV posted a series of videos on its Telegram channel allegedly showing the confessions of some of those arrested. Reuters could not independently verify the videos.

The Houthis, who are aligned with Iran, have attacked shipping in the Red Sea in what they say are acts of solidarity with Palestinians amid the war in Gaza, drawing air strikes from the US and Britain.

They have held about 20 Yemeni employees of the US embassy in Sanaa for the past three years. The embassy suspended operations in 2014. – Reuters.