Israel-Gaza war: Israeli military says it has completed operations in Jabaliya area

Palestinians at the site of an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the central Gaza Strip on May 31st, 2024. Photograph: BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli military said on Friday troops had ended operations in eastern Jabaliya in the northern section of the Gaza Strip, having destroyed 10km of tunnels and several weapons-production sites in days of fighting that included more than 200 air strikes.

During the operation in the heavily built up area, the troops also located the bodies of seven hostages.

The Israeli military said on Friday that two more of its soldiers were killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 300 soldiers have been killed since Israel began its ground offensive in Gaza.

Elsewhere, a former senior US official who resigned this week claimed the US state department falsified a report earlier this month to absolve Israel of responsibility for blocking humanitarian aid into Gaza, overruling the advice of its own experts.

Stacy Gilbert left her post as senior civil military adviser in the state department’s bureau of population, refugees and migration on Tuesday. She had been one of the department’s subject matter experts who drafted a report published on May 10th.

The report found that it was “reasonable to assess” that Israel had used US weapons in a way that was “inconsistent” with international humanitarian law, but that there was not enough concrete evidence to link specific US-supplied weapons to violations.

Even more controversially, the report said the state department did not “currently assess that the Israeli government is prohibiting or otherwise restricting the transport or delivery of US humanitarian assistance” in Gaza.

Under a clause in the Foreign Assistance Act, the United States would be obliged to cut arms sales and security assistance to any country found to have blocked delivery of US aid.

Ms Gilbert, a 20-year veteran of the state department who has worked in several war zones, said the report’s conclusion went against the overwhelming view of state department experts who were consulted on the report. – Agencies