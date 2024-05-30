Israeli forces in effective control of entire Gaza land border after taking buffer zone

An Israeli tank moves along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 29th, 2024, in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Israel is in effective control of Gaza’s entire land border after taking control of a buffer zone along the border with Egypt, Israel’s military has said.

In a televised briefing on Wednesday, chief military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces had gained “operational” control over the Philadelphi Corridor, using the Israeli military’s code name for the 14km-long corridor along the Gaza Strip’s only border with Egypt.

Mr Hagari did not spell out what “operational” control referred to, but an Israeli military official earlier said there were Israeli “boots on the ground” along parts of the corridor.

The Israeli move risks complicating its relationship with Egypt. The border with Egypt along the southern edge was Gaza’s only land border that Israel had not controlled directly.

“The Philadelphi Corridor served as an oxygen line for Hamas, which it regularly used to smuggle weapons into the area of the Gaza Strip,” Hagari said, claiming that troops had “discovered around 20 tunnels” in the area.

Egypt’s state-linked Al-Qahera News reported a “high-level Egyptian source” as saying that Israel was using claims of tunnels under Egypt’s border with Gaza as cover for its Rafah offensive.

“There is no truth to Israeli media reports of the existence of tunnels on the Egyptian border with Gaza,” the source told Al-Qahera, which is linked to state intelligence.

“Israel is using these allegations to justify continuing the operation on the Palestinian city of Rafah and prolonging the war for political purposes.”

Bombs used in an Israeli air strike that caused a huge blaze at a tented area for displaced people in Rafah on Sunday and killed at least 45 people, were made in the United States, reported the New York Times.

It cited visual evidence and weapons experts, including “key” details in weapon debris and a unique identifier code that linked weapon fragments, seen in a video, to an aerospace manufacturer based in Colorado.

The Biden administration said recent Israeli operations and attacks in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah do not constitute a major ground operation that crosses any US red lines, and that it is also closely monitoring an investigation into Sunday’s deadly strike on a tent camp it called “tragic”. – Guardian