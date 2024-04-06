Israeli troops in Khan Younis recover body of hostage, military says

Elad Katzir’s father, Avraham, was among some 1,200 people killed in Israel on October 7th. Photograph: Jack Guez/Getty Images

Israeli troops have recovered the body of a hostage held in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the military said on Saturday, three months after he pleaded for his release in a video issued by his Palestinian Islamic Jihad captors.

Elad Katzir, a 47-year-old farmer from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was among 253 people dragged into Gaza during an October 7th cross-border rampage by Hamas-led Palestinian gunmen that triggered Israel’s ongoing offensive in the enclave.

Katzir was killed by Islamic Jihad, the military statement said, citing intelligence information which it did not detail.

There was no immediate comment on the Telegram channel used by Islamic Jihad during the war.

Katzir’s father, Avraham, was among some 1,200 people killed in Israel on October 7th, according to official tallies, while his mother Hanna was also taken hostage but freed in November under a ceasefire with Hamas, Gaza’s dominant Islamist movement.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators have been trying, so far fruitlessly, to secure another truce that might return some of the 129 remaining hostages. Hamas wants a deal to end the war, which Gaza health officials say has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, but Israel intends to fight on until Hamas falls.

In a January 8th video posted by Islamic Jihad online, Katzir said: “I was close to dying more than once. It’s a miracle I’m still alive ... I want to tell my family that I love them very much and I miss them very much.”

Based on various sources of information, Israel has declared at least 35 hostages as dead in Gaza captivity. Palestinian factions have said some were killed in Israeli strikes. While confirming this in several cases, Israel says that, in others, hostages whose bodies were recovered bore signs of execution.

A Hamas delegation headed by the group’s deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, will go to Cairo on April 7th for ceasefire talks, in response to an invitation extended by Egyptian mediators, the group said in a statement on Saturday.

Hamas reiterated its demands issued in a March 14th proposal before a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that was passed on March 25th.

The demands include a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a return of the displaced, and a “serious” exchange deal of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, the statement said.– Reuters