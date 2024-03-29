Israeli air strikes on Syria kill 33 people, sources say

Israel and Hizbullah have been trading fire across the Israel-Lebanon border since the war erupted in Gaza. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Israeli air strikes on Syria’s Aleppo early on Friday killed 33 civilians and military personnel, according to reports.

The strikes also killed five Hizbullah fighters, sources said.

The Syrian defence ministry said earlier on Friday that a number of civilians and military personnel were killed after Israel and militant groups launched attacks against Aleppo.

The Israeli air strikes targeted several areas in Aleppo’s countryside at about 1.45am local time, the ministry said a statement.

The air strikes coincided with drone attacks carried out from Idlib and western rural Aleppo that the ministry described as having been conducted by “terrorist organisations” targeting civilians in Aleppo and its surroundings.

“The aggression resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians and military personnel and caused material losses to public and private property,” the statement said.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

Since the October 7th attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians and soldiers, Israel has escalated its strikes on what it says are bases of Iranian-backed militia in Syria. It has also struck Syrian army air defences and some Syrian forces.

Israel has for years carried out such attacks in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in a civil war that started in 2011.

Fighters allied with Iran, including Hizbullah, now hold sway in vast areas of eastern, southern and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.

Israel and Hizbullah have been trading fire across the Israel-Lebanon border since the war erupted in Gaza, the biggest escalation since they fought a month-long conflict in 2006. – Reuters