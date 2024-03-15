Israeli forces kill 20 Palestinians waiting for aid, Gaza health ministry says

Gaza’s health ministry has said Israeli fire killed 20 people waiting to receive desperately needed aid in the besieged Palestinian territory, but the Israel military said the reports were “erroneous”.

Officials said the attack occurred as a crowd gathered to receive aid from a truck at the Kuwait roundabout, a key interchange used by humanitarian convoys carrying desperately needed food into northern Gaza. More than 150 people were wounded, they said.

The latest incident came hours after eight people were killed in an air strike on an aid distribution centre at al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, health officials said.

In a statement, Israel’s military denied attacking aid distribution points, describing the reports as “false”, though it was not immediately clear which incident it referred to.

“As the IDF [Israel Defence Forces] assesses the incident with the thoroughness that it deserves, we urge the media to do the same and only rely on credible information,” the statement said.

The Gaza conflict has displaced most of the territory’s 2.3 million population and chaotic scenes and deadly incidents have taken place during aid distributions in recent weeks.

Regarding the first incident, Mohammed Ghurab, director of emergency services at a hospital in northern Gaza, said there were “direct shots by the occupation forces” on people waiting for a food truck.

An AFP journalist on the scene saw several bodies and people who had been shot.

Aid agencies in recent days have sought to vary routes for convoys to avoid large numbers of people gathering and potentially stopping convoys. “The problem is there are very few routes to take, and all are very difficult to travel on. There have been tanks driving up and down them for months and they are basically just strips of rubble now. So people can predict where the trucks are going to be,” said an NGO official in Gaza, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The UN has warned of famine in Gaza, which Israel has besieged since the start of the war on October 7th after Hamas’s unprecedented attack.

The humanitarian emergency has prompted some countries to diversify aid supply routes, including airdrops and by sea, as land access to Gaza via Jordan, Israel and Egypt remains limited.

On Friday, a Spanish aid ship sailed closer to the Gaza coast, a first voyage to test what is hoped will become a maritime corridor from Cyprus.

Hamas has presented a renewed Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators and the US which includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freedom for Palestinian prisoners. The office of the Israeli prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, said the new Hamas position was based on “unrealistic demands”.

Mediators including Qatar, Egypt and the US hoped to conclude a deal before Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, which began on Monday. In Jerusalem, authorities have deployed thousands of police around the Old City for Friday prayers.

The war was triggered when Hamas launched a surprise attack into Israel in October, killing about 1,200, mostly civilians. The militant Islamist organisation also seized about 250 Israeli and foreign hostages, dozens of whom were released during a weeklong truce in November. Israel believes about 130 of the captives remain in Gaza and that 32 of them are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign of bombardment and ground operations in Gaza to destroy Hamas has killed at least 31,341 people, most of them women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Meanwhile, Hamas has presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators which includes a first stage of releasing Israeli women, children, elderly, and the ill hostages in exchange for the release of 700-1000 Palestinian prisoners.

The releases would include 100 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli prisons and the release of Israeli “woman recruits”, according to a proposal seen by Reuters.

Hamas said it would agree on a date for a permanent ceasefire after the initial exchange of hostages and prisoners, according to the proposal.

A deadline for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza would be agreed upon after the first stage, Hamas said in its proposal.

The Palestinian Islamist militant group said all detainees from both sides would be released in a second stage of the plan.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas named Mohammad Mustafa, an ally and leading business figure as prime minister with a mandate to help reform the Palestinian Authority (PA), the state-run WAFA news agency said on Thursday.

Mr Mustafa’s appointment comes after mounting pressure to overhaul and revitalise the governing body of the occupied Palestinian territories and improve its governance in the occupied West Bank where it is based.

As president, Mr Abbas remains by far the most powerful figure in the Palestinian Authority, but the appointment of a new government was a demonstration of his willingness to meet international demands for change in the administration.

Mr Mustafa, who helped organise the reconstruction of Gaza following a previous conflict, was assigned to lead the relief and rebuilding of the area, which has been shattered by more than five months of war, and reform Palestinian Authority institutions, WAFA said.

Mr Mustafa replaces former prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh who, along with his government, resigned in February.

The Palestinian Authority, set up three decades ago under the interim peace agreement known as the Oslo Accords, exercises limited governance over parts of the occupied West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state. – Guardian/Reuters/AFP

