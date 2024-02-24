Dozens reportedly killed in Gaza overnight as Brazil’s president accuses Israel of genocide

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential buildings and a mosque in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Photograph: Fatima Shbair/AP

Israeli strikes reportedly killed scores of people overnight across Gaza as Brazil’s president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has claimed Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

According to the latest figures from the Gaza ministry for health, which is run by Hamas, 92 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said at least 29,606 Palestinians have been killed and 69,737 have been injured since the start of the conflict on October 7th.

The ministry’s death toll does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but it has said two-thirds of those killed were children and women. Israel says its troops have killed more than 10,000 Hamas fighters.

Lula stirred controversy last week by comparing Israel’s military offensive in Gaza to the Nazi Holocaust.

Lula wrote that he would not give up his “dignity for falsehood”, an apparent reference to calls for him to retract his comparison to the Holocaust, in which six million Jews died during the second World War.

“What the Israeli government is doing is not war, it is genocide,” he wrote on Saturday. “Children and women are being murdered.”

Da mesma forma que eu disse quando estava preso que eu não aceitaria acordo para sair da cadeia e que eu não trocaria a minha liberdade pela minha dignidade, eu digo: não troco a minha dignidade pela falsidade. Eu sou favorável à criação do Estado Palestino livre e soberano. Que… — Lula (@LulaOficial) February 23, 2024

In response to his initial comments, Israel had declared him a persona non grata, summoned Brazil’s ambassador and demanded an apology. In retaliation, he recalled Brazil’s ambassador to Israel for consultations.

Israel has rejected genocide claims, saying its war is targeting the militant group Hamas, not the Palestinian people. It holds Hamas responsible for civilian deaths, arguing that the group operates from civilian areas.

Fears for civilians in the territory are deepening, with the United Nations (UN) warning of the growing risk of famine and its main aid body for Palestinians, Unrwa, saying early on Saturday that Palestinians were “in extreme peril while the world watches on”.

In a statement on X on Friday night, the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) said: “Without adequate food and water supplies, as well as health and nutrition services, the elevated risk of famine in Gaza is projected to increase.”

In its latest flash update on the situation, Ocha highlighted reports from the charity Save the Children who said families are forced to “forage for scraps or food left by rats and eating leaves out of desperation to survive”.

Truce talks were under way in Paris on Friday, in what appears to be the most serious push for weeks to halt the fighting in the battered Palestinian enclave and see Israeli and foreign hostages released.

A source briefed on the ceasefire talks, who could not be identified by name or nationality, said talks had begun with Israel’s head of the Mossad intelligence service meeting separately with each party – Qatar, Egypt and United States.

The Paris negotiations come after a plan for a postwar Gaza unveiled by the Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu drew criticism from key ally the United States and was rejected by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas on Friday.

Netanyahu’s first official “day after” plan for the Gaza Strip once the war ends included Israel keeping security control over Palestinian areas and making reconstruction dependent on demilitarisation.

The plan underlines Netanyahu’s resistance to the creation of a Palestinian state which he sees as a security threat, without explicitly ruling one out at some future stage. – Agencies