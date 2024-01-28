Israel-Hamas war: US negotiators close in on potential deal to pause fighting in Gaza for weeks

Flour is distributed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at its headquarters in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 22nd, 2023. Britain, Finland and Australia became the latest countries to freeze additional funding to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees on January 27th, after it fired a dozen of its employees accused by Israel of participating in the October 7th attacks. Photograph: The New York Times

Negotiators are edging closer to an agreement in which Israel would suspend its war in the Gaza Strip for about two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas.

Officials have developed a written draft agreement merging proposals offered by Israel and Hamas in the last 10 days into a basic framework that will be the subject of talks in Paris on Sunday.

The deal could be sealed in the next two weeks and would transform the conflict consuming the region.

While there are still important disagreements to be worked out, negotiators are cautiously optimistic that a final accord is within reach, according to US officials who insisted on anonymity to discuss sensitive talks.

READ MORE

President Joe Biden spoke by phone separately Friday with the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, who have served as intermediaries with Hamas, to narrow the remaining differences. He is also sending his CIA director, William Burns, to Paris for Sunday’s talks to Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials.

[ Biden may be the only person in the world with the power to impose a ceasefire in Gaza ]

In a statement in Israel on Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to securing the release of those hostages who were not freed as part of a more limited agreement in November.

The short-lived truce in November resulted in a seven-day pause in the fighting in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages by Hamas and about 240 Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel. About 136 people seized October 7th remain unaccounted for, including six U.S. citizens, although about two dozen of those are presumed to be dead.

The deal now coming together would be more expansive in scope than the previous one, officials say. In the first phase, fighting would stop for about 30 days while women, elderly and wounded hostages were released by Hamas. During that period, the two sides would work out details of a second phase that would suspend military operations for roughly another 30 days in exchange for Israeli soldiers and male civilians being held.

Officials close to the talks believe that if Israel halts the war for two months, it would likely not resume it in the same way that it has waged it until now. The truce would provide a window for further diplomacy that could lead to a broader resolution of the conflict.

Meanwhile United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed on Sunday to hold to account “any U.N. employee involved in acts of terror” after allegations that some refugee agency staffers were involved in the October 7th Hamas attacks on Israel.

But Guterres implored governments to continue supporting the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) after nine countries paused funding.

“Any U.N. employee involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution,” the U.N. chief said in a statement. “The Secretariat is ready to co-operate with a competent authority able to prosecute the individuals in line with the Secretariat’s normal procedures for such co-operation.”

At the same time, he said, “The tens of thousands of men and women who work for UNRWA, many in some of the most dangerous situations for humanitarian workers, should not be penalised. The dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met.”

[ International Court of Justice orders Israel to take all measures to avoid genocidal acts in Gaza ]

In his first direct comments on the issue, the U.N. chief gave details about the UNRWA staffers implicated in the “abhorrent alleged acts.” Of the 12 implicated, he said, nine had been terminated, one was confirmed dead and the identities of the other two were being clarified.

Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland on Saturday joined the United States, Australia and Canada in pausing funding to the aid agency, a critical source of support for people in Gaza, after the allegations by Israel.

“While I understand their concerns – I was myself horrified by these accusations – I strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations,” Guterres said.

Adopting a sharper tone, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said, “It would be immensely irresponsible to sanction an Agency and an entire community it serves because of allegations of criminal acts against some individuals, especially at a time of war, displacement and political crises in the region."

In a statement he urged countries to reconsider funding suspensions. “The lives of people in Gaza depend on this support and so does regional stability,” Lazzarini said. – The New York Times with additional reporting by Reuters