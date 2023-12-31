US says two missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas shot down in Red Sea

People hold Palestinian flags and banners during a protest against a multinational operation to safeguard Red Sea shipping and in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Sana'a, Yemen. Photograph: Osamah Yahya/EPA

The United States has shot down two missiles headed toward a container ship in the southern Red Sea and launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

A Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned/operated container ship reported that it was struck by a missile and the USS Gravely and USS Laboon responded to the ship, CENTCOM said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

While responding, the US Navy destroyer Gravely shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, CENTCOM added. The vessel is reportedly seaworthy and there were no reported injuries.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they say is a response to Israel's war in Gaza.

This is the 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19th, CENTCOM said. - Reuters

