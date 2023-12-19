Israel-Hamas war: UN delays vote calling for Gaza ceasefire as US objects to resolution wording

Firefighters spray water on building rubble following an Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene on Tuesday after postponing a vote calling for a sustainable cessation of hostilities in Gaza to give more time for diplomats to meet US objections to the wording of the draft resolution.

The vote had been due on Monday in New York but the US said it could not support a reference to a “cessation of hostilities”, but might accept a call for a “suspension of hostilities”.

The Arab countries negotiating the text said they had been encouraged to see that the White House was apparently trying to find wording that it could support – as opposed simply to vetoing resolutions, the position it adopted on the call for a humanitarian pause on October 18th and for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire on December 9th.

Divisions within the US administration have been growing with some officials saying the US is misunderstanding the scale of disillusionment in the Global South over US perceived hypocrisy in calling out Russian war crimes in Ukraine, but finding a multitude of reasons to justify the large scale killings of Palestinians in Gaza.

A range of US diplomats have visited Jerusalem to urge the Israeli government to adopt different military tactics, but with only limited success, and a US support for a suspension of hostilities at the UN, if it happened, would be a clear signal of US frustration with the Israeli government.

The US has also previously rejected cessation of hostilities resolutions at the 15-strong security council due to the absence of clear criticism of Hamas for its killing of more than 1,000 Israelis, including many women and children on October 7th.

The latest draft prepared by the United Arab Emirates simply condemns all acts of terrorism, and calls for all hostages to be released unconditionally.

Pressure has been building on the US after the UN general assembly on December 12th voted by 153 to 10 with 23 abstentions to call for an urgent cessation of hostilities. Permanent members of the security council cannot apply their veto on the general assembly votes as they can on those held at the security council.

But general assembly votes are expressions of world opinion and do not have the force of law supposedly attached to security council resolutions. In practice many resolutions are ignored.

A north Gaza hospital that Israeli troops raided is no longer functioning and patients including babies have been evacuated, putting the enclave’s collapsing health services in further peril, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official said.

Gazan authorities said Israeli forces last week used a bulldozer to smash through the perimeter of the Kamal Adwan hospital, forcing out displaced people. Israel said the hospital was used by Hamas fighters.

The WHO had said it was urgently seeking information about the hospital.

“What we understand is it’s not functional any more,” Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for Gaza, told Reuters.

In the Red Sea, Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels to show their support for Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza.

The attacks, targeting a route that allows east-west trade, especially of oil, to use the Suez Canal to save the time and expense of circumnavigating Africa, have pushed some shipping companies to reroute vessels. – Agencies