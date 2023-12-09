Israel-Hamas war: US criticised for veto on UN ceasefire resolution

People salvage some items following an early morning Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Photograph: Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

Rights groups have condemned the United States for blocking a UN security council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The United States on Friday defied appeals from its Arab allies and the UN secretary general to back an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, instead vetoing the resolution. The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1 with the UK abstaining.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, said the US decision to block the resolution was “a turning point in history”.

In a strongly worded address to the security council after the vote, Mr Mansour said the results of the vote were “regrettable” and “disastrous”, warning that prolonging the war in Gaza “implies the continued commission of atrocities, the loss of more innocent lives, more destruction”.

Amnesty International’s secretary general said the US decision to veto the resolution was “morally indefensible”.

Agnès Callamard said: “By vetoing this resolution, the US has displayed a callous disregard for civilian suffering in the face of a staggering death toll, extensive destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe happening in the occupied Gaza Strip.

“The US has brazenly wielded and weaponised its veto to strong-arm the UN security Council, further undermining its credibility and ability to live up to its mandate to maintain international peace and security.”

Human Rights Watch said the United States risked “complicity in war crimes” by continuing to provide Israel with weapons and diplomatic cover.

Avril Benoît, executive director of Médecins Sans Frontières US, has said the US decision to veto the resolution “makes it complicit in the carnage in Gaza.”

However, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, thanked the United States and President Joe Biden for vetoing a draft security council resolution.

Posting to social media, Mr Erdan praised the US president for “standing firmly by our side” and for showing “leadership and values”.

Hamas condemned the US veto at the UN security council, describing it as “unethical and inhumane”.

The UN security vote came after a dramatic warning from UN chief António Guterres that civil order in Gaza was breaking down.

With the UN claiming its relief operation was grinding to a halt and its staff being killed, Mr Guterres earlier this week took the extremely rare step of invoking article 99 of the UN charter, which permits him to bring a threat to world security to the attention of the security council.

The head of the main UN agency in Gaza has said it was “the darkest hour” in the organisation’s history.

Philippe Lazzarini said the agency is “barely” operational in Gaza, and that its staff – at least 130 of whom have been killed – “take their children to work, so they know they are safe or can die together”.

“We are hanging on by our fingertips,” he said.

On Friday, Israeli forces engaged militants in close-range firefights in Khan Younis in the south and areas close to Gaza City. Israel also sharply increased air strikes on the strip, pounding the length of the Palestinian enclave and killing hundreds in a new, expanded phase of the war the United States said veered from Israeli promises to do more to protect civilians.

The Israeli military said on Friday it had struck more than 450 targets in Gaza from land, sea and air over the past 24 hours – the most since a truce with Hamas, the militant group that runs Gaza, collapsed last week and about double the daily figures typically reported since. – Guardian