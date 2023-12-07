Israel-Hamas war: Israel advances in south Gaza city as civilians search for safety

People search for victims, following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli troops battled Hamas in the heart of south Gaza’s biggest city, Khan Younis, and said they had surrounded the militant leader’s house, as thousands of displaced civilians sought shelter near Egypt.

Gazans crammed into Rafah on the border with Egypt on the basis of Israeli leaflets and messages saying that they would be safe in the city. But they remained fearful after an Israeli strike on a house there killed 15 on Wednesday, according to health officials in Rafah.

UN secretary general António Guterres said Gaza is facing a “severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system”.

Mr Guterres has invoked a rarely used article to push for a ceasefire. In his letter to the security council, he said Gaza’s humanitarian system was at risk of collapse after two months of war that has created “appalling human suffering”.

In a post on X, Mr Guterres said: “I’ve just invoked Art.99 of the UN Charter – for the 1st time in my tenure as Secretary-General. Facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, I urge the Council to help avert a humanitarian catastrophe & appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared.”

Israel’s military said it advanced into Khan Younis for the first time. Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said combat was fierce.

Residents said Israeli bombing grew more intense, killing and wounding civilians, and tanks battled Palestinian militants north and east of Khan Younis.

In “targeted raids” in central Khan Younis, Israel said its soldiers “eliminated terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructure and located weapons.”

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces encircled the Khan Younis house of Hamas leader Yahya Al-Sinwar.

“His house may not be his fortress and he can escape but it’s only a matter of time before we get him,” Mr Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Khan Younis residents said Israeli tanks had neared Sinwar's home but it was not known whether he was there. Israel has said it believes many Hamas leaders and fighters are holed up in underground tunnels.

Israeli warplanes also bombed targets across the densely populated coastal strip in one of the heaviest phases of the two-month-old war. WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency, said at least 17 were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house in Maghazi in Central Gaza on Wednesday night

Hundreds of thousands of people made homeless in north Gaza during the war were desperately seeking shelter in the diminishing number of places in the south designated as safe by Israel.

The U.N. humanitarian office said in a report on Wednesday that most of the homeless people in Rafah, about 13km (eight miles) south of Khan Younis, were sleeping rough due to a lack of tents although the UN had managed to distribute a few hundred.

Figures from Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Health Ministry put the death toll in Gaza at 16,015, including 43 reported by one hospital on Tuesday and 73 by another on Wednesday.

But since Monday the ministry has not released daily casualty updates for all of Gaza, leaving it unclear whether the new overall toll was comprehensive. – Agencies