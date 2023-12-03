Pentagon says US warship among ships attacked in Red Sea

The USS Carney, an American warship, and multiple commercial ships came under attack on Sunday in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said. Photograph: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan U. Kledzik/US Navy via AP

An American warship and multiple commercial ships came under attack in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said on Sunday.

The move potentially marks a major escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Middle East linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

The Pentagon said: “We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available.”

The Carney is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and it remained unclear what damage, if any, the vessels sustained in the attacks.

The Pentagon did not identify where it believed the fire came from. However, Yemen-based, Iran-backed Houthi forces subsequently claimed responsibility for targeted operations against “two Israeli ships”, saying the first vessel – the Bahamian-flagged bulk carrier Unity Explorer – was hit by a missile and the second – the Panama-flagged container ship Number 9 – by a drone while in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Houthi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the ships “ignored warning messages from the Yemeni naval forces” before the attack. He did not mention any US warship being involved in the attack.

He said: “The Yemeni armed forces continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red Sea (and the Gulf of Aden) until the Israeli aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops.

“The Yemeni armed forces renew their warning to all Israeli ships or those associated with Israelis that they will become a legitimate target if they violate what is stated in this statement.”

The incidents are the latest in a string of attacks on vessels in the region since rebels in Yemen last month issued a threat against ships with ties to Israel, calling them “legitimate targets”. – Additional reporting by Bloomberg