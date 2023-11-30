Israel-Hamas war: ceasefire to continue amid efforts to secure more hostage releases

Freed Palestinian prisoners are reunited with loved ones after being released from Israeli prison in Ramallah, West Bank. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Israel’s military said early on Thursday that a truce with Hamas would continue into a seventh day, minutes before it was due to expire, as mediators continued to work towards further exchanges of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The Israel Defence Forces said on Telegram: “In light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue.”

Hamas has also announced its agreement to extend the truce in Gaza for a seventh day, Reuters reported.

Qatar, which has been mediating between the two sides, confirmed that another day of temporary truce had been agreed.

READ MORE

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: “Palestinian and Israeli sides have reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip for an additional day under the existing conditions, which are a cessation of all military activities and the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

Qatar has been engaged in intense negotiations, with support from Egypt and the United States, to extend the truce in Gaza, which was due to end on Thursday morning.

In the lead-up to the deadline, mediators had been racing to reach a deal on another extension after the latest exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The expiry of the six-day halt to fighting in Gaza was set to end Thursday morning and follows the release of a group of 16 Hamas-held hostages on Wednesday night in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Since the truce began on November 24th, 70 Israeli hostages have been freed in return for 210 Palestinian prisoners. Israel said on Wednesday that about 160 hostages are still held in Gaza.

Hours before the deadline, Hamas’ armed wing told its fighters in the Gaza Strip to be ready to resume combat if the truce was not renewed.

At least seven people were wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Thursday, Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

Police said that the two suspected attackers “were neutralised on the spot”.

A large number of ambulances and police converged on the scene of the shooting, which happened during morning rush hour at one of the entrances to the city.

Israeli media reported that two shooters opened fire near a bus stop. Magen David Adom said that two of the wounded were in critical condition. – Agencies