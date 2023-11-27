Israel-Hamas war: Irish ambassador expresses ‘surprise’ at Israeli criticism over Emily Hand statement

The Irish ambassador to Israel has expressed “surprise on the part of the Irish Government” at how comments by the Taoiseach welcoming the release of Emily Hand drew public criticism from the Israeli government.

Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen had condemned Leo Varadkar’s use of the word “lost” in relation to Emily in a statement at the weekend. Mr Cohen said he had summoned the Irish ambassador Sonya McGuinness “for a reprimand”.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Ms McGuinness expressed surprise at the Israeli government’s intervention.

The department said Ms McGuinness “further reiterated today Ireland’s unequivocal position that all hostages held by Hamas should be immediately and unconditionally released; the importance of fully respecting International humanitarian law and getting desperately-needed humanitarian supplies to civilians in Gaza; that the current truce should become a sustainable humanitarian ceasefire; and that the international community must focus on a pathway to deliver a two-state solution which can allow the people of Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security as neighbours.”

Earlier Mr Varadkar’s spokesman said the Taoiseach used the song Amazing Grace rather than the parable of the Prodigal Son in referring to Irish-Israeli child Emily Hand as “lost”.

Mr Cohen accused Mr Varadkar of “losing his moral compass” in the choice of word, saying: “Emily Hand was not ‘lost’, she was kidnapped by a terror organisation worse than Isis that murdered her stepmother.”

Many have speculated as to the origins of Mr Varadkar’s “lost and found” metaphor. Some people suggested that it was a line from Luke 15:31-32 relating to the Prodigal Son. “But we had to celebrate and be glad, because this brother of yours was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.’”

Like the Prodigal Son, Emily Hand was presumed dead but is now alive, but a spokesman for Mr Varadkar said the source of the reference was not the New Testament but the song Amazing Grace.

Amazing grace! how sweet the sound,

That saved a wretch; like me

I once was lost, but now am found,

Was blind, but now I see.

“It was inspired by Amazing Grace. Not literally, but poetically, because this was such a moving occasion,” the spokesman said. He pointed to the full statement in which Mr Varadkar called for the release of all Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

Emily and Thomas Hand reunited after her release by Hamas

Mr Varadkar’s original tweet has caused a lot of offence in Israel. An editorial in the English language Jerusalem Post was headlined “What is up with Ireland?”

The editorial continued: “What is troubling is that the Irish premier’s post corresponds with his country’s long-time and highly problematic position.

“While leaders from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States have voiced support for Israel’s right to defend itself, Varadkar said early on in the war that although it has a right to defend itself, ‘Israel doesn’t have the right to do wrong,’ adding: ‘To me, [Israel’s military campaign] amounts to collective punishment’.

“Perhaps the Irish leadership should be reminded of this quotation by Oscar Wilde: ‘Never let your sense of morals prevent you from doing what is right’.”

The left-leaning Haaretz newspaper had a cartoon by Amos Biderman which shows Mr Varadkar about to embrace Emily Hand. “Where were you hiding?” he asks. The cartoon features a Hamas terrorist emerging from a tunnel.

The paper stated that “Ireland has long been critical of Israel’s policies regarding the Palestinians.

“In 2014, each house of Ireland’s parliament passed two resolutions calling on the government to formally recognise a Palestinian state.”

It also referred, though, to a quote from Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin who stated his country was antagonistic toward Israel.

“The assumption that is sometimes made in Israeli media and public discourse that Ireland’s position on the conflict is evidence of hostility is simply wrong,” Mr Martin is quoted as saying in the paper.

In the United State pro-Israeli commentators took exception to the Taoiseach’s tweet. “She was kidnapped by rapist terrorists,” former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger wrote on X. “Just minor correction. You ‘lost’ your ability to say truth.”

Former congressman Joe Walsh tweeted: “So, why? Why would Ireland’s Prime Minister say Emily Hand was ‘lost and now found?’ Simple. He’s afraid. He’s afraid to say Islamic terrorists kidnapped this 9-year-old Irish/Israeli girl because he’s afraid of offending his Muslim population in Ireland. That’s all. He’s a coward.”

On Monday, the DFA said Ms McGuinness met the Israeli government’s director general for Europe, Daniel Meron, at the foreign ministry in Jerusalem about the matter.

A department statement said that Ms McGuinness presented the Israelis with the full statements issued by Mr Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin following Emily Hand’s release on Saturday night.

It said: “These statements referenced the traumatic experience endured by Emily and her family, reiterated thanks to international partners who had facilitated her freeing from captivity and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

“In this context, Ambassador McGuinness expressed surprise on the part of the Irish Government that these expressions of evident relief at Emily’s release had been publicly criticised by the Israeli Government.”