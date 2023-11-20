Israel-Hamas war: Israeli tanks move in on hospital complex in north Gaza, says Hamas

Israel-Hamas war: A screengrab from an Israel Defence Forces video purportedly shows the entrance to a Hamas tunnel running 10m under the al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City. Video grab: IDF

Israeli tanks were positioned around a hospital complex in north Gaza where 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded, the enclave’s Hamas-controlled health ministry said on Monday.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Israeli military of the reports from the Indonesian Hospital but the Palestinian news agency WAFA said the facility had been hit by artillery fire, as fighting raged on amid indications of an impending pause in hostilities.

At the other end of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, at least 14 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in the town of Rafah, near the border with Egypt, health officials said.

The Israeli military said it was expanding its operation in the Gaza Strip, Agence France-Presse is reporting.

READ MORE

Israel warned residents of Gaza’s largest refugee camp, Jabalia, and a nearby coastal camp to evacuate, while the military said on Sunday it was “expanding its operational activities in additional neighbourhoods” of Gaza.

After intense bombardment, an AFP journalist in the territory saw columns of smoke rising from Jabalia, in northern Gaza, on Sunday.

A Hamas health official said more than 80 people were killed in twin strikes on Jabalia on Saturday, including on a UN school sheltering displaced people.

On Sunday, Qatari prime minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told a press conference in Doha that the main obstacles to a deal were now “very minor,” with mainly “practical and logistical” issues remaining.

A White House official said the “very complicated, very sensitive” negotiations were making progress.

Israel’s military on Sunday released video of what it said was a 55-metre section of a fortified tunnel running 10m beneath the al-Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza City.

Israel is seeking to bolster its allegations that Hamas has used the largest medical centre in the Gaza Strip as a base for its military operations.

The military released two videos, one of which appeared to have been filmed by a drone and shows parts of a metal spiral staircase. A longer video, which appeared to have been recorded by a robot or a camera carried by an animal, starts out above ground and shows the descent to a cloister-like tunnel with utility cables along one wall that leads to what Israeli officials described as a blast-proof door.

The New York Times verified that both videos were recorded at al-Shifa Hospital, which Israeli forces stormed last week.

Hamas has denied Israeli accusations that it uses civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, mosques and hospitals, to hide its military fortifications and command centres. The group says Israel is committing war crimes by targeting civilian centres.

The Israeli military also released videos later Sunday that it said showed two hostages being taken inside the hospital on October 7th, when Hamas launched a cross-border attack from the Gaza Strip. Israeli officials said that Hamas has used the hospital area for military operations.

Israeli officials said the second set of videos – which appeared to be from cameras mounted inside the hospital – were recorded hours after the Hamas raid into Israel and that they showed two hostages, one Thai and one Nepali, being escorted by armed fighters. The officials said they had no idea where the two hostages are now.

The Times verified the location of the footage as al-Shifa, but not the identities of those shown or the time stamps.

Gaza’s health ministry, controlled by Hamas, said in a statement that the authenticity of the videos could not be verified and took the opportunity to renew its criticism of Israel over a blockade that has led to a collapse of health services in the enclave to the deaths of hundreds of sick and injured.

A Palestinian man carries books salvaged from the rubble following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

More than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7th, according to health officials in the Hamas-run enclave. Israel bombarded Gaza with airstrikes and subsequently launched a ground invasion of the territory in response to the surprise Hamas attack on southern Israel, in which about 1,200 people were killed and about 240 people were abducted and taken into Gaza.

The vast majority of those killed or taken hostage are civilians. – Agencies