Israel-Hamas war: Fifteen Palestinians die in latest Israeli air attacks on Gaza Strip

Israel-Gaza war: Smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip. Photograph: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Fifteen Palestinians were killed early on Sunday in Israeli air bombardments of the central and southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Thirteen were killed in an attack on a home in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, while a woman and her child were killed in southern Khan Younis city, WAFA said.

Elsewhere, the Washington Post has reported a tentative deal has been struck for Israel to pause its attacks for five days, in return for Hamas releasing hostages.

The Post cites unnamed sources familiar with the supposed deal, but at the moment, there has been no official confirmation from any of the parties involved in negotiations.

The White House said there is no deal yet, but work continues towards producing one.

Israeli president Binyamin Netanyahu said a few hours before the Post’s story was published that “as of now there has been no deal”.

Mr Netanyahu, said on Saturday evening that he rejected what he described as “increasingly heavy pressure” from the international community, including some in the US, saying Israel refused to agree to a “full ceasefire”.

He said: “Many people around the world demanded that we not enter the Gaza Strip – we did so ... They warned us not to enter [al-Shifa hospital] even though it served as a central terrorist base for Hamas – we did so. They pressured us to agree to a full ceasefire – we refused. And I have made it clear: we will only agree to a temporary ceasefire and only in exchange for the return of our hostages.”

Mr Netanyahu also rejected what he described as “unsubstantiated rumours” and “incorrect reports” regarding a possible deal to release hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting during the press conference on Saturday night.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described al-Shifa hospital – once the largest, most advanced, referral hospital in Gaza – as a “death zone” following a visit on Saturday.

People wait to identify relatives killed in an Israeli bombardment on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph; MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Lack of clean water, fuel, medicine, food and other essentials means it was no longer functioning as a medical facility, WHO said, adding that corridors and the hospital grounds were filled with medical and solid waste.

The WHO’s team also reported signs of shelling and gunfire, and a mass grave at the entrance of the hospital, where they were told more than 80 people were buried. There are 25 health workers and 291 patients still in al-Shifa, including 32 babies “in extremely critical condition”, WHO said.

It is urgently developing plans for the evacuation of the patients, staff and families who remain at al-Shifa Hospital within the next 24 to 72 hours.

However, Nasser Medical Complex and European Gaza Hospital in the south of Gaza, where they will be transferred, are already working beyond capacity.

US president Joe Biden said on Saturday the Gaza and West Bank should be ‘reunited’ under Palestinian Authority.

In an op-ed in the Washington Post, Mr Biden said that the Palestinian Authority should govern Gaza and the West Bank following the war between Israel and Hamas.

Mr Biden writes: “As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalised Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution.”

Mr Biden also said that a two-state solution is “the only way to ensure the long-term security of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people”, adding that Gaza “must never again be used as a platform for terrorism”. – Guardian