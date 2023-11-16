Israel orders residents to leave southern Gaza towns, raising fear of war’s spread

A Palestinian medic holds the body of a child before burial at a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Mahmud Hams/AFP

Israel ordered civilians to leave four towns in the southern part of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, raising fears its war against Hamas could spread to areas it had told people were safe.

In the north of the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave, Israel said its forces were still present at Gaza’s biggest hospital, al-Shifa, but gave no further details of their operations since the previous day when they entered the facility culminating a days-long siege.

Leaflets dropped overnight from aircraft told civilians to leave the towns of Bani Shuhaila, Khuzaa, Abassan and Qarara, on the eastern edge of Khan Younis, the main southern city. The towns, collectively home to more than 100,000 people in peacetime, are now sheltering tens of thousands more who fled other areas.

“The acts of Hamas terrorist group require the defence forces to act against them in the areas of your residence,” the leaflets said. “For your safety, you need to evacuate your places of residence immediately and head to known shelters.”

Residents said the area came under heavy bombardment overnight.

Israel has already ordered the evacuation of the entire northern half of Gaza before sending in its ground forces at the end of October. Long processions of people clutching just a few possessions have made their way south each day under the eyes of Israeli soldiers during six-hour “tactical pauses” to allow residents to leave.

Israel began its campaign against Gaza after Palestinian militants rampaged through southern Israel on October 7th. Israel says 1,200 people were killed and some 240 people taken hostage in the deadliest day of its 75-year-old history.

Israel has put Gaza’s population of 2.3 million under siege and carried out an aerial bombardment. Gaza health officials, considered reliable by the United Nations, say about 11,500 Palestinians are confirmed killed, around 40 per cent of them children, and more are buried under the rubble.

Israeli soldiers sit on their tank positioned close to Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP

The situation on the second day of Israel’s operation in al-Shifa hospital was impossible to confirm, with communications cut off since Wednesday afternoon.

The plight of the hospital had drawn international alarm, with hundreds of patients and thousands of other displaced civilians trapped inside without fuel, oxygen or basic supplies. Medics said dozens of patients had died in recent says as a result of Israel’s siege, including three newborn babies in incubators that lost power.

A day after entering al-Shifa, Israel had yet to produce evidence showing what it had claimed was a vast Hamas headquarters in tunnels beneath the facility, which it had said justified treating it as a military target.

Israel released a video in which a soldier toured a hospital building, showing three bags with guns and flak jackets he said had been found stashed there, as well as several other rifles in a closet, and a laptop computer.

Hamas said the video was staged. Other Palestinians said that even on its face it depicted nothing like the vast underground militant headquarters complex that Israel had claimed was inside the compound.

“These are weak pretexts. There is nothing for the resistance inside medical institutions,” said Dr Nahed Abu Taaema, the director of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, who said medics were alarmed for their colleagues at Shifa after losing contact with them since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Israeli president Yitzhak Herzog said Israel cannot leave a vacuum in Gaza and would have to maintain a strong force there for the near future to prevent Hamas from re-emerging in the Palestinian enclave.

“If we pull back, then who will take over? We can’t leave a vacuum. We have to think about what will be the mechanism; there are many ideas that are thrown in the air,” Mr Herzog said in an interview with the Financial Times. “But no one will want to turn this place, Gaza, into a terror base again.”

Last week, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu told ABC News that Israel will “for an indefinite period” have security responsibility of the enclave after the war but the United States pushed back saying Palestinians should govern Gaza once Israel ends its war against Hamas.

Mr Herzog said that Israel’s government was discussing many ideas about how Gaza would be run once the war between Israel and Hamas ends and said that he assumed that the United States and “our neighbours in the region” would have some involvement in the post-conflict order.

US president Joe Biden on Wednesday said that he had made it clear to Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict and that occupying Gaza would be “a big mistake.”

Meanwhile, the first Irish citizens to escape from Gaza since war erupted there a month ago crossed into Egypt on Wednesday amid hopes that more will be able to follow in the coming days.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who travelled to Egypt as part of intense diplomatic efforts and will visit Israel and Palestine on Thursday, confirmed that 23 Irish citizens and their dependents exited Gaza on Wednesday and were received at the Rafah crossing by a team from the embassy in Cairo. - Reuters