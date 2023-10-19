China calls for immediate ceasefire in war between Israel and Hamas

China's president Xi Jinping and other leaders after the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on October 18th, 2023. Photograph: Pedro Pardo/AFP

China’s president Xi Jinping has called for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas and offered to work with Arab countries to find a lasting solution to the conflict. Mr Xi told Egypt’s prime minister Mostafa Madbouly that China would help to establish a humanitarian corridor from Egypt into Gaza.

“The fundamental way out of the recurring Palestine-Israel conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent state of Palestine so as to realise the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel,” Mr Xi said, according to a Chinese government readout of the meeting.

“China is willing to enhance co-ordination with Egypt and Arab countries to facilitate a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue at the earliest possible opportunity”.

The Chinese president met the Egyptian prime minister on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, where United Nations secretary general António Guterres called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Mr Xi told Mr Madbouly the fighting should stop as soon as possible. “The top priority now is a ceasefire as soon as possible to avoid the conflict from expanding or even spiralling out of control and causing a serious humanitarian crisis,” he said.

China on Thursday criticised the United States for vetoing a resolution proposed by Brazil at the UN Security Council calling for a humanitarian ceasefire. The draft resolution condemned the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7th and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. It also called for the protection of all hospitals, medical and humanitarian staff and for the rescinding of Israel’s order for civilians to evacuate northern Gaza. And it urged the continuous, unhindered supply of electricity, water, food, fuel and medical supplies to civilians.

Twelve countries voted in favour of the resolution and Britain and Russia abstained, but the US, a permanent member of the Security Council, used its veto. Diplomats said the US gave no indication in the days before the vote that it planned to block the resolution, and China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday said the action was disappointing.

“For several days running the Security Council has been engaged in in-depth discussions on the draft of a resolution on the Palestinian question and building up consensus. The overwhelming majority of countries, the Arab countries in particular, support the Security Council in taking action as soon as possible. China is deeply disappointed at the US blocking the Security Council resolution,” she said.

“As tensions continue to escalate the Security Council needs to listen to the call from the many Arab countries and the Palestinian people, and live up to its duty and play its role in bringing about a ceasefire, protecting civilians and averting an even worse humanitarian disaster.”

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas to express his condolences over the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City. Mr Modi expressed solidarity with Israel after the attacks on October 7th, but his government later stressed that India remained committed to a two-state solution and Palestinian statehood.